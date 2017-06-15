PLP financial waste criminal

Dear Editor,

The country's finances are in a mess, the people of The Bahamas know this. One of the reasons we now have a new government is because the Bahamian people were tired of the wanton waste of the former administration.

The Bahamian taxpayer is already burdened with in excess of $7 billion in debt, which can only be reduced through additional taxes on the Bahamian people. Why must the current administration continue to add insult to injury by continuing to agree to pay multiplied millions for what were clearly the pre-election political ploys of the PLP? In my opinion, every government contract, hire or deal that does not provide an obvious, positive, cost-benefit ratio to the Bahamian people should be suspended for review or cancelled. Hundreds of undeserved promotions for the civil service, 6,500 added to the workforce at the public’s expense, NHI and other white elephants will significantly strain the public purse and speed this nation along the path to financial ruin. The rape and pillage of the public treasury should, in my opinion, be seen as criminal and treated with that same contempt.

By continuing the unsustainable waste of the former administration it is clear the current administration is already playing politics by trying to placate the undeserving beneficiaries of the former government’s generosity. This is preposterous.

The Bahamian people are tired of talk, it is time for action. We expect the present government to act in our best interest by not continuing to fund the waste of the former one.

– JB