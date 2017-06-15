Neglected pools at South Beach

Dear Editor,

The pools at South Beach have been closed for several years, and from their present appearance, and according to comments made by defense force officers stationed there, they will not be opened for a long time.

These pools have been there for more than forty years and have always been appreciated by the residents in the South Beach community. It is a known fact that the beaches at South Beach are not as nice as beaches in other areas of the Island, and hence the pools were used for family outings, just as the beaches were. Lifeguards were always on duty and the kids were taught how to swim. But over the years, especially during the last five, the pools have been neglected and allowed to fall into a state of disrepair. This is sad, because what used to be the pride of the southern part of the island is now nothing but an eyesore. The summer is already here and I believe it is too late to get it up and running by the end of August. But I am appealing to the minister of sports and the minister of education to please make every effort to have the South Beach pools fixed as soon as possible.

In addition to the pools being closed, the corridor along east street that leads to the pool is being used as a dump. While it is hard to police the dumping, I believe if signs were erected and maybe cameras installed they would aid in being a deterrent to law breakers.

Minister Lloyd, you inherited a constituency that was neglected by the former representatives of South Beach for the last decade and now the people have put their trust in you. We know that things will not change overnight, but we also know that you will come through for us. We are behind you every step of the way. Our prayers are with you.

– Anthony Pratt