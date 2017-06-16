Water supply during a hurricane

Dear Editor,

We in The Bahamas have traditionally come to expect a hurricane season every year. And in some years, when a hurricane is likely to cross our islands, some Bahamians find themselves unprepared to deal with what it may have to offer. This unpreparedness (by Bahamians and residents alike) precipitates an unnecessary panicking which causes a whole host of problems for other Bahamians, other residents, and the government. Because of this, it would be my humble advice to the government that certain measures be taken to mitigate against the property damage and hysteria concomitant with imminent hurricane landfall. One such hysterical behavior is the concern by Bahamians and residents that their stocks of potable water are adequate; and rightly so. But what a large number of Bahamians and residents fail to realize is that the government-supplied water is, in fact, potable water. Bahamians and residents can feel assured that if they drink the government-supplied water it will not make them sick; it will not cause their death. But, of course, the government-supplied water would have to be stockpiled in your home in adequate receptacles before the hurricane hits, in case the government shuts off the water supply (for whatever reason).

Desperate times call for desperate measures, Editor. And, obviously, hurricane conditions fall in that category. And so, if Bahamians and residents consider that developments within the country during a hurricane could mean that they are not presented with the option of drinking bottled water, then consolation could be provided by the fact that drinking the government-supplied (stockpiled) water for a few days would be safe. Further to that, it would be my humble advice to the government that every house in The Bahamas where there is access to government-supplied water be required by law to have the dwelling connected to the government water system. To allow the government, Bahamians and residents to prepare themselves for this financial as well as logistical consideration, the government should allow a period of not less than 4 years and not more than 6 years in the legislation for the law to take effect. That should be ample time. However, having your dwelling connected to the government water system does not mean that you must use it. But, in my humble opinion, it is incumbent upon the government to ensure that every dwelling in The Bahamas has an available supply of potable water, especially during hurricane season.

Bahamians and residents must remember that we in The Bahamas did not always have the luxury of picking, choosing and refusing a wide variety of bottled water. Our options were limited to just one —the government-supplied water. And so, in my humble opinion, to be expected to resort to drinking what we were accustomed to drinking in years previous, during desperate times, is not at all unreasonable.

Additionally, during hurricane conditions, those dwellings in The Bahamas which depend on electric pumps for well water for everyday use to complete sanitary activities, find themselves without electricity. What I suspect follows then, is that those persons have to resort to cumbersome alternative means to supply themselves with water; otherwise, unhealthy situations could develop. I tend to think that the Ministry of Health in the government would not allow such a situation to unfold. And so, again, I would humbly suggest to the government that this state of affairs be restricted by requiring every house (and apartment building) to be connected to the government water system in less than 6 years from the law’s passage.

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn