Baha Mar...Bahamian opportunity?

Dear Editor,

Many people look at a glass half filled with water as half empty, I like to look at it as half filled. When most people see a problem I see an opportunity.

The situation with Baha Mar, for example, most people see this as a problem. I see an opportunity both for the Bahamian people and for Baha Mar.

Baha Mar’s delayed opening resulted in a declaration of Chapter 11, which simply means they have the opportunity to reorganize with a corporation or a partnership.

Perhaps the delay was an opportunity to derail the potential contamination of our so-called Christian nation with atheistic representation. Perhaps the delay was a reminder to our political leaders not to give away our birthright for a bowl of porridge, in this case 2,000 jobs. Perhaps it was a wakeup call that after forty plus years of independence we are not really independent, but are dependent on foreign investments to create jobs, feed and clothe us.

Think about it, The Bahamas is bombarded with foreign banks who repatriate their surplus reserves with very little significant community investments. We have many foreign insurance companies that target the lucrative young policy holders until they become an insurable liability and a mortuary asset, at which point they either cancel the policies or close shop. Then we have the foreign hotels that protect our beach front from public intrusion while compensating with subservient employment opportunities void of equity participation or profit-sharing opportunities.

No, I am not anti-foreign investment, what I am against is not allowing Bahamians to sit at the investment table as equal partners with the investor. What I am against is bending to the will and wishes of the foreign investors to advance our political expediency. What I am against is not creating an environment conducive to Bahamian ownership. How? By equipping Bahamians with assets such as Crown Land or letters of guarantee so they can become equitable partners with the investors. So if the investor does decide to close shop like CLICO, then we have a Bahamian partner who can choose to continue the business.

Bahamians are proud and ambitious people, and have risen to the top in whatever field they have endeavored. In Miami Dade County there are four commissioners with Bahamian heritage who manage over a billion dollar budget every year. Even in The Bahamas the more successful foreign companies are managed by Bahamians.

Here’s the opportunity…

What if Bahamians bought out the Chinese interest in Baha Mar and managed the resort themselves? After all, Baha Mar has already recruited the brightest stars in management already, now these employees would have a greater incentive to serve as share holders.

But the question is, how do you raise $3.5 billion dollars? Here’s how.

1. First we form a trust or corporation owned by the Bahamian people.

2. The trust signs an MOU with Baha Mar as an equity partner with the objective to raise $3.7 billion dollars to create a controlling interest.

3. The MOU would allow for the allocation of 1,500 rooms to be assigned to a celebrity VIP timeshare card promoted to golf enthusiasts, singers, artists, professional athletes and actors. Each VIP card represents a one month stay a year for life, all expenses paid. With 1,500 rooms, that’s 18,000 available VIP timeshare cards. These VIP timeshare cards will then be promoted by celebrities to other celebrities at say $500,000. In addition to complementary amenities for life, these celebrities would also have the option of permanent residency (a great option to have, especially with the unpredictable Trump agenda).

4. Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley will each receive a free VIP card and be contracted to promote and spearhead the annual celebrity golf tournament. (Michael was the promoter for the Las Vegas celebrity tournament, but they have since terminated it). 5,000 MJ VIP cards available generating $2.5 billion.

5. Beyonce (who has Bahamian heritage) will be presented a free VIP card and contracted to promote VIP cards to singers, performers, artists. An amphitheatre will be introduced for concerts and performances. 5,000 Beyonce VIP cards will be made available generating $2.5 billion.

6. King James or Wade will be presented a free VIP card and contracted to promote VIP cards to professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, NHL etc. A sports medicine facility will be introduced for recuperating athletes. 4,000 James and 4,000 Wade VIP cards will be available generating $2 billion each.

7. Each card holder will be able to enjoy the amenities, including tournaments, concerts etc. for free with the card. However, 18,000 VIP cards at $500,000 would generate $9 billion dollars, almost three times the amount needed.

8. $3.5 billion would be used to buy out Bar Mar and place the assets in trust on behalf of the Bahamian people, who would be able to use this as collateral to guarantee loans, imports, and business ventures globally. $3 billion can be set aside to create an investment bank for entrepreneurial Bahamians to fund projects and expand their businesses. $1 billion can be set aside to build a world class amphitheatre to host celebrity concerts. $500 million can be set aside to create a world-class sports medicine and rehab center, where athletes from around the world can recuperate from sport injuries. Another billion can be set aside to create an Olympic training center where athletes can train to become Olympians. After all, per capita, The Bahamas is ranking pretty high with regards to Olympic medals.

– Doral McIntosh ACIB, ABIB