‘Hurricane Kit’ should be the law

Dear Editor,

What is today’s date? I believe that today is June 16, 2017. What is the significance of that date? Well, Editor, I’ll tell you. Today is exactly six days into what the World Meteorological Organization designates every year as hurricane season in our part of the globe. The dates range from June 1st to November 30th. There are times when some hurricanes develop outside that range, but only on rare occasions. Last year, in October, we experienced a Category 4 hurricane in some parts of our islands (Matthew). It was a dangerous and devastating hurricane. And from the reports I heard, saw, and read in the media, quite a few residents who were hit by Matthew were caught by surprise. They did not know that it was coming. That begs the question — How could that be? We in Nassau take it for granted that the news appears on television and blasts on the radio everyday (and sometimes throughout the day). And so, reports that a hurricane is on its way to our vicinity of the globe are plenteous. In Nassau we have numerous choices of (especially) radio stations and television stations that are eager to give warnings to their listeners and viewers about the impending doom of the imminent landfall of a hurricane. One would have to be dead not to know that a hurricane is approaching New Providence Island. Not so in the Family Islands. Correct me if I am wrong, Editor, but is it true that ZNS TV 13 does not transmit to the Family Islands? Yes? No? But, I believe 104.5 FM radio transmits to all of The Bahamas. What about the abundance of other radio stations? Can they reach all of the people? But the people don’t always listen to the radio. Could it be that Family Islanders who did listen did not take the warnings seriously? I don’t know.

Do I have a point? I’m glad you asked that question, Editor. I do have a point. Concomitant with the news of the advent of a hurricane’s landfall is the panicking and hysterical behavior of Bahamians and residents in their efforts to secure for themselves the emergency items recommended by Bahamian officials (NEMA). When the news spreads over the airwaves that a hurricane is imminent, people get in their cars and go places to attempt to purchase everything on the suggested list that NEMA provides — from water and food to plywood and medicine; and everything else in-between. Needless to say, the streets are cluttered with cars and other vehicles, all trying to get where they are going as fast as they can. With all this confusion (as I have witnessed), this is no time to be outside on the roads.

Do you know what steps the government can take to put an end to (or seriously curtail) this quagmire? It is my humble suggestion that NEMA should provide an official list of all emergency items should a hurricane hit any of these islands. Let’s call it a “Hurricane Kit”. The government should require Bahamians and residents (by law) to have a fully stocked “Hurricane Kit” on June 1st of each year (the beginning of hurricane season) and all the way through to November 30th of each year (the ending of hurricane season). I further suggest that inspectors should be trained and randomly deployed to visit houses to determine whether residents of these houses are complying with the law. If not, then the head of the household should be fined between $100 - $250.

Editor, am I being unreasonable here? After all, the extreme anxiety associated with the knowledge of a storm’s arrival could lessen or cease once individuals already have what they need to have in and on their homes.

One of the items on that NEMA list should be a battery operated radio. If some of the residents in the Family Islands had, had access to such a radio, they could have heeded the warnings of those radio stations which have the range to reach those islands, and the residents could have taken the necessary precautions. Better yet, if this “Hurricane Kit” had been law, then (most likely) they would have been prepared when the strong winds and torrential rains began.

And so, Editor, would you, the Bahamian people, and this country’s residents make a call on the government to bring legislation to Parliament that would make it the legal obligation of everyone who lives here to have a “Hurricane Kit” ready for inspection from June 1st to November 30th every hurricane season in this country?

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

- Marvin G. Lightbourn



