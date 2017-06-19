Dear Editor,

Have you ever heard the saying by some black people that they say fulfills their obligation to this life? It goes something like this: “All I have to do is stay black and die!” That’s it!

What do whites say? “The only thing I can be sure of is death and taxes!” That’s it!

I think that they are both right; although whites do have to stay white, and blacks do have to pay taxes.

Taxes, what of them? Can we agree, Editor, that all of us, whether we are black, white, Asian, Latino, Indian or whatever, we all have to pay taxes to the state? What about businesses? Do all businesses have to pay taxes to the government? I know that there exist corporate taxes in The Bahamas, America and all other parts of the world. And company executives complain to governmental officials who levy these taxes that they are exorbitant.

I plead ignorance (and I know that should not be the case), but I do not know what type of corporate taxes our government requires of companies doing business in The Bahamas. The only thing I do know for sure is that it is necessary for companies to remit a “business license fee” to an official government office. And, as I understand it, it is “nothing to write home about”. In other words, it is miniscule. I doubt the amount paid even appears on their income statements as a line item!

What these businesses also remit to the government are National Insurance payments. I believe that it is less than six percent of their payroll totals. That, in itself, should not be anything to complain about, especially if it is compared to other tax heavy jurisdictions.

But, Editor, since there are no “real” taxes to talk about in The Bahamas, and since this country is situated on the globe in such a way that it is susceptible to hurricane destruction (Matthew, 2016 is a recent example), I propose that the government of The Bahamas institute a new corporate tax in this country called a National Disaster Tax, whose purpose would be earmarked for relief to residents who are victims of any type of national disaster (like a hurricane). It is my humble opinion that it is appropriate at this time of year to be visiting this topic, as this month represents the beginning of what is commonly known as “hurricane season”, which in our vicinity of the planet begins June 1.

This proposed tax should be levied against all businesses in The Bahamas, whether a hurricane hits our shores or not during a hurricane season.

Editor, I am a layman. I do not claim to be any type of technocrat. So I cannot suggest to you how this proposed tax should be structured. But I do know that it should be introduced as a tax for doing business in this country. We cannot depend, and we should not depend solely on the generosity of corporate Bahamas to grant relief to disaster victims after a hurricane has left our vicinity. To put it bluntly, some people are cheap! And so they would need a little ‘assistance’ in causing survival and comfort to be accorded to those who are victims of storms.

Editor, even some churches in this country do not recognize it as their moral and civic duty to help in any way that they can after these weather upheavals have passed. And that is unfortunate. But there is a standing joke in The Bahamas that “there is a bar and a church on every corner in this country”. In other words, there are plenty. And so, since some of these churches do not consider it their righteous obligation to spring into action, then this tax should be imposed on these many houses of God, as well. I know that it is traditional (or even government policy) in The Bahamas not to tax places of worship. However, this is crisis time, and everyone must pull together to attempt to alleviate the stress associated.

Do you know, Editor, that there are times in this country during hurricane season during which we in The Bahamas do not even feel a slight breeze during the whole time? You can attest to this. And so, even when there is no natural national disaster, this fund will continue to build over the years so that there will be more than enough in this fund when comes time for use.

It is my hope and prayer, Editor, that this government would admit that there is some wisdom in what I had to say today, and initiate machinations toward causing this National Disaster Tax to come to fruition.

Thank you for your valuable time and space in your newspaper.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn



