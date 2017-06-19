Divulging information for public consumption

Dear Editor,

Whilst it is sensational for the newly elected members of Parliament to publicize the initial findings of the previous administration’s indiscretion in the spending of public funds, I do not think it is prudent to divulge the information for public consumption at the initial stage.

The dangers of speaking at the inappropriate time are that the findings may be able to be justified, which, in my view, would lessen the effect of the consequences that would flow.

Secondly, the premature publication of such findings gives the wrongdoers opportunities to hide any ill-gotten proceeds.

Also, any such publication alerts the wrongdoers and gives the wrongdoers opportunities to cover his, her or its tracks, thereby increasing the work of the forensic or investigating team.

Further, it is my view that until some plan of action is mapped out on the manner in which the culprits would be asked to answer, and the consequences that will follow are established, the present government would be seen to be talking loudly and saying nothing.

It appears, from what has been divulged so far, that there has been a systematic and conscientious move by the previous administration to have ripped, plundered and syphered public funds, and converted the same to the personal use of some. What has been divulged so far may be the tip of the proverbial iceberg. The present administration ought to be advised, “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing”. Consequently, the Bahamian public should admonish the present administration to continue its work and repost the findings when there is substantial evidence and a more comprehensive report to be made.

The knee-jerk approach now being demonstrated has the effect of diminishing and jeopardizing the work now being conducted.

Ladies and gentlemen of the governing party, you are applauded for the work that you are doing. However, please do not allow expediency to dilute or nullify your mandate and efforts.

– Barry A. Sawyer



