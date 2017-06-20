The right medication

Dear Editor,

Our esteemed Governor General, Dame Marguerite Pindling, outdid herself when she read the Speech from the Throne a few weeks ago. Her attire, as always, was flamboyant and in good taste. She was, indeed, immaculate. Her pronouncement was great and her delivery was excellent. All in all, she acquitted herself well and did the nation proud.

The speech itself gave a broad outline of what the new Minnis-led administration intends to do as it seeks to rebuild and reconstruct our wonderful nation, which “suffered” tremendously under the benign rule of the former Prime Minister, Perry Gladstone Christie. Yes, I am a committed supporter of the now vanquished and politically mauled Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), but I call it as I see it. PGC and crew were on a run all by themselves, and we, the core supporters, have been left holding the proverbial bag.

The last two years of the Christie regime (for that is what it was) were hard for a majority of honest Bahamians and their families. It is almost as if the PLP was not checking for the unwashed masses of Bahamians and could care less whether they were able to financially sustain themselves, or remain or enter into the ranks of the middle class.The economy did not grow. We received numerous downgrades and witnessed a contracting economy, despite over a billion dollars in VAT monies being collected.

The inner city areas of New Providence, despite untold millions of taxpayers' monies being “spent”, remained blighted and environmentally challenged. Our educational plant and resources were dismal and anemic to the point of death, and we continued to generate a generation of illiterate “graduates”. The speech outlined some bold initiatives which Prime Minister Dr. Minnis and his administration will bring to the table.

The National Budget for 2017-2018 was presented in the House on Wednesday, 31st May by the Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, Peter K.Turnquest (FNM-East End). It seems to be a stable and sustainable one, despite the initial objections of the PLP and its shell shocked leadership.

We right-thinking Bahamians must stand shoulder to shoulder in the exercise before us as we rebuild and reconstruct our wonderful nation. The time for partisan politics, except where absolutely necessary, is passe, at least for the rest of the year. The FNM must succeed for the sake and financial salvation of all Bahamians.

The PM is a medical doctor, and the “medication” being proposed in the speech the ailing patient needs. These are serious times and we are poised, literally, to cross over into promised land. Minnis, like it or not, is the long-awaited Joshua. The generation of Moses is gone. Brother Christie (Moses 2.0) was allowed to go up the mountain and look over. It is clear, however, that like the Moses of old who doubted God, PGC dared to debate the absolute supremacy of God, he will not come over with us.

In conclusion, therefore, I urge all Bahamians to put our political differences aside and get on with the real tasks at hand. It is necessary that we as a people keep our collective eyes on the prize. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr



