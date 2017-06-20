Prime Minister Minnis, a few suggestions...

Dear Editor,

Dr. Hubert Minnis, congratulations on your new appointment as prime minister of The Bahamas. As a supporter of the FNM party for many, many years, (I was born in 1929), I have seen many changes and new appointments in the government, but would like to make a few suggestions.

I would like to see this new Parliament show more respect towards the House of Assembly. No more name-calling and pulling one another down; it has been so embarrassing in the past to listen to Parliament and hear the mud-slinging at one another. I often wonder what our young children think, watching grown men and women conduct themselves in this manner. Please let this be a thing of the past.

I also have a suggestion to make with regard to the disposal of garbage in order for it to be more effective. As in the United States and Europe, we have to do more to recycle our trash. We need a drop-off point for old papers and boxes, special bags for tins and bottles, plastics should be recycled, and this would help with the problems we presently have with the dump and fires.

I would also like to see recognizable bus stops with buses stopping at designated bus stops only. Now, buses stop wherever they like, which causes traffic congestion and unnecessary accidents to happen.

Also, I think owners of vacant land must be made responsible for keeping their land cleaned up. Riding around Nassau and seeing the state of some of the properties is an eyesore. Along with this, a major cleanup needs to be done in Nassau, as it is deplorable. Garbage and trash are thrown anywhere, with no one cleaning it up. As a Bahamian its an embarrassment to see and an embarrassment for tourists to witness how dirty our country is.

Along the lines of cleaning up, I think all politicians need to be responsible for keeping their constituencies clean. Remove all broken-down cars and garbage, clean up the yards of derelict buildings, and let us get back to a Bahamas we can all be proud of.

– A very concerned citizen



