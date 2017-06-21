Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

PLP tried to destroy The Bahamas

Published: Jun 21, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Dear Editor,

 

I have been shocked reading the stories in the newspapers from the budget debate. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told us we had to vote FNM to get the details of what the PLP did. We voted FNM and now the revelations are breathtaking.

The PLP was wasting hundreds of millions of dollars of our money per year. Friends, family and lovers of PLPs were getting rich from our hard-earned tax money. If, by some chance, the PLP would have won on May 10, the party and its supporters would have taken everything from this country. The Bahamas would have been begging the IMF for money to bail it out like the other broke nations of the world.

Perry Christie is a disgrace. He was prime minister and minister of finance. He should be embarrassed for what occurred during his watch.

One term in opposition is not enough punishment for the PLP for what the party did to The Bahamas. Bahamians should not consider electing the PLP until 2027 at the earliest.

 

– Martha S. Greene

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

.

Quick Links