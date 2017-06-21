PLP tried to destroy The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

I have been shocked reading the stories in the newspapers from the budget debate. Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham told us we had to vote FNM to get the details of what the PLP did. We voted FNM and now the revelations are breathtaking.

The PLP was wasting hundreds of millions of dollars of our money per year. Friends, family and lovers of PLPs were getting rich from our hard-earned tax money. If, by some chance, the PLP would have won on May 10, the party and its supporters would have taken everything from this country. The Bahamas would have been begging the IMF for money to bail it out like the other broke nations of the world.

Perry Christie is a disgrace. He was prime minister and minister of finance. He should be embarrassed for what occurred during his watch.

One term in opposition is not enough punishment for the PLP for what the party did to The Bahamas. Bahamians should not consider electing the PLP until 2027 at the earliest.

– Martha S. Greene