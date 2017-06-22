Failing national exams



Published: Jun 22, 2017

Dear Editor, It is very sad to see, once again, the national examination results. I just read today's newspapers about it. This is a country that has teachers from all over the world, and they are very good and experienced teachers. It does not hurt to listen to some ideas, first for the benefit of our students, and second for the benefit of the country. It is very, very sad when people say Bahamian students are not smart. Our students are very smart and capable of getting better results; of going above and beyond. There is no doubt about it and I know based on my experience as a teacher for 13 years. Now is the time to revise what we have been doing wrong. It is the people and the students’ time. – Mrs. Taylor Add comment