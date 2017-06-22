Blood tests for marriage license

Dear Editor,

What year is this? 2017, right? Am I correct? Yes? You’ll have to excuse me, but I have had a momentary lapse in memory because of what I just found out. I was in a state of shock.

I have just discovered that in order to secure a license to be married in The Bahamas, even in 2017, one does not have to be subjected to any blood tests. I don’t know the battery of tests that should be done on a sample of blood, but I do know that it should be mandatory. What comes immediately to my mind is that a couple, before they get “hitched”, should know if their intended is a carrier of any of the popular venereal diseases (especially the fatal ones). If one person in a couple, or even both persons, are carriers of any deadly diseases, and it is known to the other person, and they still want to get married, then that is their prerogative. But at least the government would have fulfilled its duty by requiring blood tests before the couple gets married. And in 2017 with all of these different diseases that threaten your mortality, you would think that mandated blood tests would be welcome in The Bahamas.

Editor, do you know all of your brothers and sisters? Yes? Are you sure? Was your father like many of these Bahamian men today who “spread their love around” to every Jill, Jane and Sally with a skirt on, dropping “little momentos” (babies) of their love along their merry way to what they call manhood? That is the reality, though, in The Bahamas — single men, as well as married men, sleeping with more than one woman and having babies with more than one woman. And sometimes these different women don’t know of each other. This means that there might be some siblings out there who you don’t know about. It follows, then, that you might end up having sex with them and even marrying them. The Bahamas government cannot stop you from having sex with your half-brothers and sisters, but it sure as hell should be able to prevent you from marrying them. A simple blood test can reveal if there is a likelihood that you are related to your fiancée.

As it stands now, it is conceivable that you could marry your sister or your brother or your cousin etc. in The Bahamas without nary a peep from the government. If blood tests were mandatory before marriage, then you could possibly find out if you were marrying a family member.

And so, it would be my humble advice to the government that blood tests become mandatory, specifically searching for venereal diseases and family traits, so that each party can make an informed decision about who they would like to marry.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn