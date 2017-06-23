Where are our critical reasoning skills?

Dear Editor,

Even though the election is over and the FNM are still trying to get settled into power, I continue to be amazed at the amount of people who supported the PLP in the last election. That party's blatant disregard for the grass-root party faithful, soaring crime, unemployment and waste of over $3 billion dollars among other infractions, was not enough to deter die-hard supporters for the PLP. There seems to be a mindless fanaticism which paralyzes the ability to use commonsense in that group of Bahamians. People who allow their personal feelings to trump objective evidence to the detriment of the national interest.

I wonder how can a nation function properly when such a large percentage of its population has such grossly underdeveloped critical reasoning skills? This has nothing to do with education, but simply using your eyes and brain to understand the world around you then making decisions based on that. But then again our nation is not functioning properly. People are poorly socialized, always angry and ready to get in a fight or cuss you out for trivialities. There is little or no regard for or consideration of others, common courtesy is largely nonexistent on our streets and in many business places. This is a sad commentary on the degree of social decay that has taken place in our country.

One can only wonder, in light of the many revelations of abuse of power and public funds, what would have happened to this country if there was not a change of government. If it were up to the mindless few, the rape and pillage of the public treasury would have continued unabated, this country would have been irreparably destroyed, while they gloated about their party's win and returned to their homes without electricity and running water.

But for the grace of God!

– JB



