Threatening the PM should be a felony

Dear Editor,

According to Wikipedia, threatening the president of the United States is a Class E felony under United States Code Title 18, Section 871. This law consists of knowingly and willingly mailing or otherwise making any threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States, as per Wikipedia. PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington "Minky" Isaacs publicly threatened to "strike" PM Dr Hubert Minnis in his mouth. Isaacs should have been, at the very least, taken into custody and warned not to ever again threaten bodily harm to the PM. He set a very dangerous precedent and should have been made an example of. Absolutely no one, no matter how prominent or wealthy they are, should be allowed to engage in such reckless behavior. No one should be allowed to threaten the PM, or any lawmaker for that matter. I don't recall hearing any FNMs publicly threatening to harm former PM Perry Christie, despite his administration's disastrous stewardship of the nation's finances.

This country just endured the absolute worst five-year period of governance since the colonial era. Christie was the worst PM this country has ever had. The man was awful as a PM. This cannot be stated enough. They nearly wrecked this country. PLPs such as Isaacs are livid that they are no longer in a position to benefit from the treasury. Millions of dollars that emanated from VAT benefitted an inner circle of PLPs, while tens of thousands of Bahamians struggled to buy grocery and keep up with their mortgage and utility payments due to VAT. PLPs are the reason why VAT was unable to put a dent in the national debt. Had Isaacs threatened President Donald Trump on American soil, the Secret Service would have wasted no time in apprehending him. He would have been liable to more than one year’s imprisonment with a potential fine of $250,000. The American government doesn't treat this crime as a misdemeanor. What Isaacs did must be taken seriously by the RBPF and other law enforcement agencies.

While PLPs may not like Minnis as a person, due to him leading a massive political tsunami which virtually wiped out their party on Election Day, they have no right to threaten him. Minnis is the PM. PLPs must stop sulking and get over it.





- The Whistleblower





– I. Derek Roker