Crime and Crown Land

Dear Editor,

“It's the people’s time." This is so true. The heavenly powers have decreed it. Judgement by fire. Everything that is corrupt will be burned in this season. This is a time of judgement and truth. Many things are being uncovered that were hidden for a long time. For instance, incredible theft — not only in the public sector, but also in the private. Staggering sums of public monies were stolen during the previous administration under the guise of “employment”, leaving the present government with the mammoth task of rescuing the country from bankruptcy. Lord, help us all.

Many persons are currently living in houses on land for which they have no title documents, laying claim to Crown Land or land indisputably owned by others. Some Bahamians refuse to discontinue their trespass and get their police friends involved to hararss and threaten the true owners. We are not talking about illegal Haitians or Jamaicans, but Bahamians who have a legal right under the law to peace and privacy.

The Quieting Titles Act of The Bahamas states that if an individual has been in occupation of a piece of land for an uninterrupted and continuous period of 12 years or more, they can petition the court for a certificate of title as evidence of their ownership against all and sundry.

Under this new government I believe that all thieves will be brought to justice by the Supreme Court. Hopefully, in keeping with the law, these thieves will be removed from the houses and properties of decent Bahamian people who have worked hard to secure their properties. Unsavory characters who claim to be Bahamians, many coming from Family Islands looking for unsuspecting persons they can target as a means of establishing themselves on their properties, should not receive any leniency from the courts.

Anyone petitioning the Supreme Court with false evidence must be penalized. The Supreme Court will determine who is the rightful owner.

– Victimized



