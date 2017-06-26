Opportunities and the FNM

Dear Editor,

The Free National Movement (FNM) was swept into office by an historic electoral landslide a few weeks ago. It is a given that any new administration, especially one with so many first-time elected representatives, would need time to settle in. It is also a given that today's Bahamian is an impatient breed who wants to see heaven delivered right here on Earth from yesterday. There are countless opportunities ahead for the prime minister and his administration to glow and shine as they go about the business of the nebulous 'people'.

For decades, our educational plants have failed to improve collective standards, and each year we produce tons of semi-illiterate graduates who are incapable of telling saw from hammer. Many of them have no discernable and marketable employment skills and find themselves incapable of securing gainful employment, much less becoming self-employed entrepreneurs. The end results have produced in turn tens of thousands of Bahamians who are under employed, if at all, with absolutely no wiggle room to improve their lives and those of their families. We also have witnessed, on a daily basis, the life of crime which is adopted or 'imposed' on many of our younger and middle-aged populace.

It is my contention that Jeffrey Lloyd (FNM-South Beach), will do wonders as minister of education. He has all of the desirable qualifications and, as former executive director of YEAST, cum Catholic deacon and attorney-at-law, there is no apparent reason why he should fail in turning around our educational system for the better. The educators and the minister, no doubt, will go into a conclave in short order to prepare for the new school year and to formulate a short-term plan of action to galvanize our students to go to the next level.

Our vocational schools must be expanded and a sustainable system of apprenticeship must be put in place. In the USA it has been opined that there are well over five million job opportunities begging to be filled by technical and vocationally trained individuals. I dare say that a similar situation exists right here in our wonderful nation, albeit on a smaller scale. Not all students are going to cut it from an academic viewpoint, but most of them would have a hands-on approach to many tasks that they could become certified in. We have the former Phil's Food Service Complex on Gladstone Road, owned by way of a mortgage by the Bank of The Bahamas. Let's expand BTVI to a western campus.

A national health initiative is imperative, especially when it comes down to chronic diseases. Primary healthcare is also important, but the current publicly owned medical facilities are doing a good job as it is right now. Of course there is room for improvement of the environment and buildings, but, overall, why break down and start from scratch? Dr. Duane Sands (FNM-Elizabeth), minister of health, is a well-qualified and respected medical practitioner of long-standing. He is a hands-on sort of person and he knows what ails our public healthcare system. He is also more than aware of the absolute necessity of involving the wider public in debate on public policy matters.

The defunct PLP allowed our infrastructure to literally crumble. Look at the Post Office building. Look at the Rodney Bain Building. Look at the Supreme Court Complex downtown. Look at the Clarence Bain Building. Look at the Ministry of Health/Public Service Complex on Meeting Street. The South Street Magistrates Court Complex has been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair. Potholes adorn most of our streets here in New Providence. Thousands of miles of roads remain none grade and none paved in all of the Family Islands.

Desmond Bannister (FNM-Carmichael), minister of works, has a daunting task ahead of him. I wish him well and urge him to ensure that ALL contracts awarded by his ministry are done so only after extreme vetting and crafting. There must be no more BAMSI dormitory burning down with not a speck of insurance coverage. Legal action must be taken against the former contractor to recover money lost by the taxpayers as a result of his apparent non-disclosure of the fact that neither he nor his corporate entity, if there was one, had a valid certificate of indemnity insurance.

The minister of works, along with the relevant Cabinet colleagues, must do something soon about the infrastructure throughout the nation but especially here in New Providence. It must be kept in mind that we have in excess of 1,500 able-bodied individuals up at the Bahamas correctional center doing next to nothing all day. Many of them would be delighted to assist the Ministry of Works with the ongoing clean-up of New Providence and to offer their labor, at a reasonable stipend, to break down, renovate and/or build new governmental structures.

The Minnis administration has been given a clean slate, even if challenged by the people of our wonderful nation. As a seasoned and astute person in many spheres, I have absolutely no doubt that he will rise to the occasion. The opposition must come to the realization that we PLPs lost the general election fair and square. This is no time for bogus resistance to the Minnis agenda.

This is the time for us to go into a retreat and plot the rebuilding and re-branding of the party. Individuals who are of no real use to the party must be jettisoned, so as to lighten the dead weight on board. Messrs. Bradley Roberts; Errington “Minky” Isaacs; Frederick Audley Mitchell et al. are now passé and of no more use to us politically. Brave can do it, but he's made a bad move in his senatorial selection and in his request for defeated PLP candidates to remain as 'constituency minders' for the interim. How cock-eyed. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.