Dear Editor,

On May l0th the lines were drawn, the Bahamian people said that the choice is clear, it's the people's time. Editor, with your permission, I would like to congratulate Senators Dwight Sawyer and Ranard Henfield. The paths these men have traversed are different, but they were able to reach the man with a soldier's heart.

The man I speak of is the Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis, prime minister of this Commonwealth. Without a doubt, the debates will be spirited and heated; there will be times when you ought to retreat. However, in the cycle of governing, the day will come for you to roar with your lion's heart.

– I. Derek Roker