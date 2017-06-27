Date:
A soldier’s heart


Published: Jun 27, 2017

Dear Editor,

On May l0th the lines were drawn, the Bahamian people said that the choice is clear, it's the people's time. Editor, with your permission, I would like to congratulate Senators Dwight Sawyer and Ranard Henfield. The paths these men have traversed are different, but they were able to reach the man with a soldier's heart.

The man I speak of is the Honorable Dr. Hubert Minnis, prime minister of this Commonwealth. Without a doubt, the debates will be spirited and heated; there will be times when you ought to retreat. However, in the cycle of governing, the day will come for you to roar with your lion's heart.

 

– I. Derek Roker

 

 

