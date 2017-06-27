Local government long overdue

Dear Editor,

Several days ago local government elections were held in the Family Islands without much fanfare. Indeed, over the last 21 years since this watered-down version of local government was implemented (1996), it has failed to capture the strong interest and support of the residents in the Family Islands.

Unfortunately, New Providence is one of the few modern democracies in this hemisphere with only a single tier of governance, that is the central government. Obviously, the time has come, indeed come and gone, for real local government to be enacted in New Providence and extended to the Family Islands.

Following years of unfruitful advocacy, some local residents of Bains & Grants Town in 2015 took the bold, progressive step of establishing and implementing local government in Bains & Grants Town by declaration. For students of Bahamian history, this seemingly audacious move was not unusual, for indeed, the residents of Bains & Grants Town have been at the forefront of most of the progressive changes in our society over the last 200 years, particularly in politics.

Bahamians are now urged to agitate for the amendment of the Local Government Act (1995) to make it more authentic and effective. Meanwhile, communities in New Providence are encouraged to become more involved in their own development by introducing their own brand of local government, (albeit symbolic ), as we look forward to the “real thing”, hopefully sooner rather than later.

– Rev. Dr. C. B. Moss