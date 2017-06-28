Date:
The postal disservice

Published: Jun 28, 2017

Dear Editor,

 

Please forgive my persistence in bringing to the attention of the public (in the hope that some positive result might occur) the complete and utter inefficiency of our postal service. Today’s mail collection resulted in 17 letters that had postmarks at least one month old! Who is in charge of our postal service? The buck has to stop somewhere. What is going on? Who is responsible? This really is outrageous and is totally unacceptable.

 

– Mike Lightbourn

 

