A plea for the oppressed American people

Dear Editor,

For full eleven score and ten years now, since 1787, a deep encrustation has built up in the heart of Washington, United States of America. This encrustation, a coterie of senators, military industrialists, bankers, media and spies (CIA, NSA, FBI and 14 other agencies), is now taking the American people, and perhaps the people of the planet, to hell in a coconut shell. Pat Buchanan, former U.S. presidential candidate, has called this encrustation a “deep state, a permanent regime”.

While most nations vie for multilateral power, the U.S. and her cohorts in Europe, notably Britain, insist on Empire. The U.S. has become a law unto itself; it backslides on critical progressive agreements; treaties with the native Indians; Lincoln’s emancipation charter; agreements on nuclear disarmament; anti-ballistic missiles and global warming.

Why has the U.S. citizenry — with its great tradition of resistance, John Brown, Muhammad Ali, Flower Power, Occupy Wall Street, Edward Snowden — become fodder for terror and extreme action, seemingly unable to save themselves, with their institutions and political parties feuding like dogs? Why, declaring themselves to be the freest of the free, the boldest of the bold, the most democratic of the democratic, and having the right to bear arms and a host of utopian charters — the Constitution, bills, amendments — do we have a people so unfree? So oppressed?

Here are seven footsteps to the bondage of the people of the United States:

1. As soon as the famous U.S. constitution (1787) and the Bill of Rights (1791), were signed in the U.S., no sooner had the ink dried, than the American government re-energized themselves to liquidate millions of native peoples in wars, betrayals and segregation lasting until the beginning of the 20th century. It was done under the flag, the banner of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal…” (U.S. Declaration of Independence, 1776).

2. The government continued the fascistic, sadistic, genocidal habit of slavery, corralling, punishing and hanging African slaves. Even though Lincoln carved out promises to “freed” slaves in the 1860s, one hundred years after, when most of these promises were withdrawn, the descendants of slaves were still fighting for basic civil rights on the streets in this segregation-rife nation.

3. The Monroe Doctrine (1823) gave the U.S. government the right to cherry-pick the economy of the Americas, without hustle from the grubby, thieving paws of Europe. The Louisiana Purchase (1803) had extended their conquest westwards; Mexican wars extended their domains and theft of land southwards; and wars into the Pacific, attendant to a burgeoning economy, an industrial revolution and an enhanced navy, in the second half of the 19th century, gave the U.S. gunboat diplomatic terror over Japanese and Chinese ports and territory.

4. The first 80 years of the 20th century of the Americas, from Cuba to Chile, became the U.S.’s corporate suzerain — large mines, fruit corporations, banks, backed by installed friendly governments, satrap classes, the CIA, and brute insurgencies and assassinations of sovereign states and their leaders. Millions of peasants, workers, journalists, ordinary citizens of conscience, disappeared in this war orchestrated by the U.S. government.

5. The Cold War was never cold. It was hot. After the end of World War II, the U.S. romped in earnest onto the global stage, with wars in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East and North East, and South East Asia. Not daring to confront the USSR Empire directly, their proxy wars left scores of millions dead.

6. More rampant was the U.S. government, the so-called neo-conservatives, after the fall of the Soviet Union. They decided to literally take out all the perceived opposition in the Middle East: in Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Lebanon. They practiced direct warfare, and upon the fall of the Bushes, strategic disengagement (war by friendly terrorists): demonization of leaders in their mainstream media; political and ideological infiltration; military support for “opposition” groups and terrorists; assassinations; remote and discrete drone, high altitude, laser-guided, electronic warfare; and arms support for friendly governments. Slaughter upon slaughter upon slaughter!

7. The U.S. is the largest supplier of weapons to governments and insurgents of terror. In classic divide and rule imperialism, they are now arming the Saudis and the Qataris to the tune of US$200 billion. Their blockades, military bases, CIA cells, global hacking and surveillance, nuclearized ships and submarines, have the planet in a military chokehold. From the Western Atlantic to the East China Sea in the Pacific, they have invested themselves with a self-defeating, paranoid, neurotic, sadistic militarism.

The U.S. is managed by a dictatorship of the Senate, on behalf of global military, media, and banking corporate despots. Against this, one celebrity feels she wants to “burn” down the White House; another “beheads” the president; seven stab “tyrant Caesar”; another shoots a Congressman. What do these actions and symbolic acts mean? It was piteous to see in 1935 Germany, at the height of its power, with astounding achievements in the social, economic and military arts, its citizenry, rushing so cavalierly, as happy as pappy, to its own destruction, vaunting the very thing (Hitler and the Nazi Party), that would ultimately devastate it and send it to hell in a coconut shell.

– Wayne Kublalsingh