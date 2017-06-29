Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Hope with a new party

Published: Jun 29, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Dear Editor,

The Bahamian people this year had the opportunity to select a political party that could solve the crises on crime, education, unemployment, the debt problem and the credit ratings downgrades.

It is my sincere hope that the FNM is able to share a vision on how to diversify The Bahamas’ economy to reduce the dependence on imported food from the United States to improve local Bahamian farming. This can be used to supply hotels and food stores.

It would also be important for the FNM to stop corruption by having an anti-corruption bill added to its party platform, which would be passed to stop corruption in government.

I wish the Bahamian people God’s blessing. The voice of the people spoke loud and clear in the general election this year.

My thoughts, heart and prayers are with the Bahamian people and their children’s futures.


– Pedro Smith


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
Last Updated on Thursday, 29 June 2017 14:22
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

.

Quick Links