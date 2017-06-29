Hope with a new party

Dear Editor,

The Bahamian people this year had the opportunity to select a political party that could solve the crises on crime, education, unemployment, the debt problem and the credit ratings downgrades.

It is my sincere hope that the FNM is able to share a vision on how to diversify The Bahamas’ economy to reduce the dependence on imported food from the United States to improve local Bahamian farming. This can be used to supply hotels and food stores.

It would also be important for the FNM to stop corruption by having an anti-corruption bill added to its party platform, which would be passed to stop corruption in government.

I wish the Bahamian people God’s blessing. The voice of the people spoke loud and clear in the general election this year.

My thoughts, heart and prayers are with the Bahamian people and their children’s futures.





– Pedro Smith



