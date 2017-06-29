The PLP should show humility

Dear Editor,

The PLP squandered five years of the life of this country through poor leadership and visionless governance. They squandered this nation’s potential and its ability to improve its fiscal standing. Instead, they ensured that we, as a borrower nation, remain slaves to our masters, the lenders, with their globalist agenda.

Former and present PLP MPs were present in the House of Assembly when debates were being held to borrow, cumulatively, hundreds of millions of dollars. They were present when the former prime minister stated publicly that it was necessary to implement VAT for the sole purpose of paying down the national debt. These same former MPs also participated in budget debates advocating how the borrowed and collected money would be spent.

They were there when BAMSI burned down without insurance and the police did not get their overtime money owed to them.

They were there when the government bailed out Bank of The Bahamas to the tune of $100 million.

However, I do not recall any of the former PLP MPs raising questions when Michael Halkitis arrogantly told the Bahamian people where ‘da VAT money gone’.

I do not recall one former government minister standing up and saying, “But this isn't what we told the Bahamian people.” Instead, many of them testified to the government’s stellar management of the country's finances. There were no calls for transparency or accountability from some of these same former ministers who now seem offended that there will be questions, investigations and innuendo concerning the mismanagement of billions of dollars.

How can these 'honorable' servants of the Bahamian people want to take a defensive posture concerning questions on how the former government mishandled the nation’s finances? Are they serious? They seek to defend the indefensible. Sadly, the current revelations of fiscal mismanagement only scratch the surface of the former government’s waste.

Now, it may be true that some of the former MPs may not have known everything about how the people’s money was spent, but it cannot be denied that these intelligent persons had to have known that something was amiss. Everyone knows whether or not they are getting value for money.

The Bahamian people have shown in no uncertain terms that they saw what the former government was doing in the dark. Although the full light of revelation has not yet come, we all have a strong feeling about what will be found. The stench of their corruption still fills the air.

Members of the opposition should show some humility. In my opinion, they should be collectively tarred and feathered for what they did to this country. Instead, they stand with heads held high, defiant, as though they are to be owed a debt of thanks.

And while they are at it, they should issue a gag order on Bradley Roberts; he is not helping their cause at all.

It is time to move this country forward. We expect more revelations of the wrongdoings of the former administration, but that should not detract from the present one doing what it was elected to do — make The Bahamas better for Bahamians.

– JB