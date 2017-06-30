Why Glenys Hanna-Martin will not lead the PLP

Dear Editor,





Historically in The Bahamas, the vote was reserved for men. It was not until as recently as 1962 that women were granted the right to vote. After much agitation by the Progressive Liberal Party’s women’s suffrage cause, women earned the right to vote. Ruby Ann Cooper-Darling became the first woman in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to cast a vote in a general election.

Since 1962, women have not made any significant difference in any general election in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. In fact, the impact of women in the Bahamian political arena has been negligible. Charting the progress of women politicians post 1962 we encounter Janet Bostwick, who was the first elected female member of Parliament and the first Free National Movement Cabinet minister. No Cabinet in the history of The Bahamas has ever been comprised of 20% women; even though women now account for the majority of electoral voters. It is safe to say, therefore, that women do NOT vote for women. Women vote against their own interest, a peculiar phenomenon.

Meanwhile, in our sister Caribbean states women have attained the highest political office. Over the past 50 years, Grenada, Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica have all elected female leaders. Are these countries more gender-progressive than The Bahamas? Or, it is that Bahamian women would rather vote for a male? The answer is simply that PLPs are to the party machinery which is dominated by men. Women vote for whomever the party sanctions. In the majority of cases, males dominate the candidate pool, therefore, women vote for the males. They do not demand proportional representation of their slate of candidates, therefore, women do not naturally vote for women. Subconsciously, they vote against themselves when they vote for males.

In our most recent general election, of the 190-plus candidates, 23 or 24 percent were women. The sole female candidate re-elected was the PLP’s Glenys Hanna-Martin. It is speculated that Glenys Hanna-Martin might contest the PLP leadership. What should she look forward to? Certainly not becoming leader of the PLP. It is not a quantum leap to go from being a PLP MP to leading the PLP, and she is numbered among the four elected PLP MPs. However, the chances of her taking the leadership are 25 percent. When one considers her pedigree, her chances are greatly improved. In short, she ought to be the natural successor to the PLP leadership.

The question of bias, however, both in the PLP's constitution and the inherent nature of women not supporting women in politics, will have to be overcome. With regard to the party's constitution, it is not consistent with the constitution of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas at it relates to fair play. The party leader controls the leadership election process. He makes the rules as he goes along. Alfred Sears faced this creature when contesting the leadership months ago, prior to the recent general election. With regard to women not supporting each other, this phenomenon is evident in every gender equality referenda ever conducted in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas: Women simply vote against their own self-interest, despite their majority. Further, the level of misogyny that exists in Bahamian politics is too strong to conquer. The old boys club syndrome is too ingrained in Bahamian politics. This syndrome will not go away any time soon, as the power brokers in the old boys club do not respect or judge women on their merits. There is a double standard in politics when judging a man and a women, consequently women are a political afterthought.

The odds against Glenys Hanna-Martin leading the PLP are too great at this time. Anti-female sentiment looms large in the Bahamian political arena, unlike in the United Kingdom, where 207 women were elected recently led by a female prime minister. Bahamian political minds do not operate that way and so Glenys Hanna­-Martin should not look forward to becoming the leader of the PLP.





– TED



