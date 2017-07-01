He is she, can we agree?

Dear Editor,

There are a group of people who seem to believe that they have the unassailable right to challenge and change God’s laws regarding sexuality as they please. Some now claim that you are a man or woman based on your choice.

In times past, men and women were easily identifiable and their roles were fairly straightforward. It was believed, rightly so, that man was made in the image of God... male and female, He made them. It is dishonest not to recognize that the two sexes have a unique, complementary role in expressing different attributes, allowing the species to continue and in child-rearing. Normal heterosexual relationships are essential to a society. The propagation of the species and society's very existence is dependent on male-female relationships, not any other. Remove heterosexual relationships and no other group of humans, with their ‘different’ sexual practices, can be perpetually self-sustaining. In that regard, no other relationship type can be equal to it.

Men and women are not who they are purely because of their anatomy. There are many and varied differences in creativity, how they process information, perceive situations and nurture others. This is why a child has to receive influences from both parents in a secure, affirmative environment to allow them to be normal and balanced in their mental and emotional development. Heterosexuality does not have to use propaganda, intellectual dishonesty or wealthy advocates to increase political pressure for its acceptance, because it is natural. Most of the abnormalities that cause thought and behavior problems in children results from a fundamental breakdown of parental roles and the traditional family.

When a person believes and acts on something that is demonstrably not true, to the detriment of others, society is swift to react and denounce their actions. It is only in sexual orientation and gender identity issues that exceptions are made it seems.

A man is not a woman and a woman is not a man, this was obvious for millennia. The gender identity issue that is rearing its head is not a problem of anatomy, but of persons with confused thoughts and wrong perceptions projecting their delusions on society at large. We are seeing countries internationally sharing in these delusions. Since when is perverting sexuality a human 'right'.

Most right-thinking people would not accept something that is obviously untrue and certainly not that which is unnatural, unless it is repeated frequently or becomes law. The evidence of nature, genetics and anatomy now carries no weight in light of what a person feels to be true. Some of these individuals allow their feelings to control their lives. Some even resort to genital mutilation and manipulation to change their physical appearance, and use hormones to influence their physiology. Sadly though, they still cannot change their core biology. A man will think like a man even if he has the surgically corrected anatomy of a woman. Testosterone alone does not make a woman a man.

Social experimentation with sexuality cannot have any forseeable benefits. It is unfair to children in their formative years to be indoctrinated and confused about who they are for the benefit of a minority. Should secondary and high school students in the USA really have to pause and think about what bathroom they should use? Again, a perverse minority influences the actions and behavior of the majority. Is this what democracy is all about?

We are living in a world where, increasingly, what a person thinks or feels becomes the highest standard of truth. A world where one person’s 'rights' can trample on my own, but I cannot voice my concerns without fear of reprisal.

