Five fabulous officers at Grove Police Station

Dear Editor,

The story line of rogue police officers lining their pockets for profit is plentiful and often commands a big headline that is routinely splashed across the front page of the local dailies with reckless abandon. Today, however, I feel compelled to highlight a wonderful and unforgettable story of goodness, wisdom and excellence in a noteworthy performance by five officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

A few months ago, I was seized by the throat by a rather empty-headed fellow wanting to rip the very shirt off my back in a wanton act of intimidation. The assailant was also a rather sickly fellow in urgent need of medical attention. This added, in good measure, to my reluctance for retaliation. I called the police and they responded with impeccable timing, quickly apprehending the assailant and taking us both down to The Grove Police Station. Sergeant 229 Rolle, clearly a veteran of many years, listened intently to both sides before spelling out to the assailant what the charges against him looked like. Without going any further into the finer details, I wish to convey my thanks and appreciation to the remarkable team of officers that oversaw the matter. My breath was taken completely away by the skillfulness shown and the excellence displayed by so wonderful a team of officers at that station. Had I not seen it with my own eyes I would have never believed it!

The five officers I encountered all did their jobs that day. Sergeant Rolle was quite masterful and discerning, demonstrating a stellar leadership that was neither loud nor boisterous, but connected well, and his people skills could only be outdone by his humility. I was thoroughly impressed by the insight, natural passion and intelligence demonstrated by W.P.C 3863 Nixon, P.C. 3472 Smith and PC 3859 Sturrup who were all professional, courteous and well-meaning, and their immaculate appearances were exemplary. Sergeant 1328 Adderley sat quietly and very little was offered from him by way of questioning, yet he still seemed sharp as a whip!

Let me also hasten to say here that, until my encounter with W.P.C Nixon, I had never given any serious thought to the significance of female officers on the R.B.P.F and the roles they've played. But today I am thoroughly convinced that their addition is not only wise, but an undeniable stroke of genius. To sum up their essential quality, I'd have to say that they bring balance to the R.B.P.F.

Commissioner Greenslade, if there are any awards to be given or honors to be had, these fine officers, who have invested so much of themselves by way of time, sacrifice and duty to country, are most deserving. Needless to say, they made the Royal Bahamas Police Force look really good that day. We seldom care how much people know until we know how much they care.

There is a Chinese proverb that has garnered great affection, and one I've come to love so dearly; it reads simply: "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now!"

– Toby Glass