Clarke's inane spiral

Dear Editor,

I read Dr. Charles Clarke’s statement in The Guardian recently and wondered what state of mind he was in when he spoke to this newspaper. It would be kind to call the man “bewildered” in the worst way, as he talked himself deep into a spiral of utter nonsense.

For five years, the PLP assaulted this country and its resources, and took its people for fools on every possible occasion.

Chester Cooper was absolutely correct in his remarks. He should be commended for being honest and upfront. Those are qualities we only wish we had seen from the PLP in its last term in office. We respect and thank Cooper for showing some decent character in public office.

Clarke, on the other hand, proved himself clueless about what the country needs to see from his party.

He said, “I wanted to make my own comments about what is going on in the party, but that would’ve been in our own forum, not hanging them out to dry for everyone to see.” In so doing, Clarke demonstrated that he is still of the old, entitled PLP guard. He doesn’t believe the country should be extended the courtesy of a public official’s humility and good character.

It became clear that the man was battling a very serious internal conflict when he rambled on: “And maybe we should apologize to the Bahamian people for disappointing them.”

Thank you, ‘Captain Obvious’.

It’s a shame the rest of his statement lacked consistency on this point.

Enjoying his stroll down ‘Befuddled Lane’, Clarke summed up his thoughts with: “But I think if anyone is to apologize, it is Mr. Christie, because he was the driver of the vehicle.”

So much for not airing laundry.

– CL