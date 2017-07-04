Our ignorance would be to our detriment

Dear Editor,

I am friend of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC), which consists of the geriatric, detox and psychiatric hospital. I involve myself because the least I could do is give back to an institution and country that has given me so much over the years. I must clear my conscience, because I know that ingratitude must be a sin.

It is time for the stigma attached to Sandilands to be done away with. The mere fact is that every family has one or more family members that are either mentally challenged, alcoholic, has abused drugs in several ways, or simply has a problem managing their emotions, or will get old, if they live long enough.

There is absolutely no family, regardless of its socioeconomic status, color, religion, last name, position or disposition, that can be exempted from the aforementioned challenges. Sadly, those who really need the help are sometimes deprived because of narrow-mindedness, lack of education or lack of interest.

Judging from our recent behavior nationally, we have proved that we have a volatile streak that can easily be ignited — and for the simplest things. We are less tolerant, less accepting of people’s differences, and are adamant that if people do not subscribe to our way of thinking we will abandon them as less than.

On the 28 June, I was fortunate to be asked to judge the Public Hospital Authority and Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre’s Discharge Planning Program poster competition under the theme, “Shut The Revolving Door!”

Listening to the presenters from every ward explain how or what and why they do what they do, showed their dedication in helping the client to cope and rehabilitate, but more importantly, their commitment to helping them eventually be discharged to become productive citizens in society again. This alone is a big reason why Sandilands should be priority number one.

The significance of the topic is that we as Bahamians are either ignorant, or we simply do not care about our fellowmen who may be having challenges emotionally, mentally or psychologically. So we ignore the telltale signs, refuse to seek professional help early enough or abandon our families to the streets out of pure ignorance, and refuse to support the programs at Sandilands.

To reiterate, the stigma attached to Sandilands must have been born from the lack of education, exposure, care and compassion, or just plain old insensitivity. We quickly run to the doctor for every other ailment, but forget that the head is part of the body too.

The blatant ignorance of Bahamians about mental health is why we have so many social ills. Supposedly intelligent people, many of whom are in positions of authority in the public and private sectors, see no real need to place extreme focus on supporting SRC and its necessary work.

In recent years we have seen the behavior of Bahamians go to extremes never before associated with our once peaceful nation. We are angrier for small things and hold grudges forever, not to mention the stresses of the workplace. Unfortunately, we act out our displeasure to the detriment and demise of others, the business establishment, and even the country. Mental health is a priority, we just have to move it higher on the list of priorities.

Similarly, the geriatric hospital is a place where too many of our ‘precious pearls’ have been dumped by insensitive family members. The sad part is they never go back to see them and leave them to die. But the reality is, in some cases, the clients do not even need to be kept in hospital, they only need to be reprogrammed, monitored with proper medication, and sent back home.

The geriatric staff monitor the client, even though they have been discharged. It is to the clients benefit to be in familiar and comfortable surroundings, where they spend the remaining days of their lives.

The cruel treatment by family when their loved ones reach the afternoon of their lives, causes one to wonder, are we all going to be old one day? How would we like to be treated when we reach that period of our lives? The inhumanity must stop.

Substance abuse is common, we are a glutton society. One need only look at how we consume food and in such large amounts. Because of our addicting habits, too many of us get in trouble for overdoing it as it relates to alcohol and other mind-altering substances, thus the reason for needing help from the professionals in a controlled environment.

So Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre is just that, a place where you can “clean up your act” either mentally, substance abuse wise, or reorganizing your life in the afternoon of your lives. This is a place where many of us will end up, but for good reason. When a car goes bad we take it to a mechanic, we don't take it to the plumber, it is as simple as that.

I am fortunate to have been detained in Sandilands for substance abuse in 1985. My life has changed for the better ever since. I am proud of that part of my life because it needed to be reorganized, and it has.

I am a strong advocate for the work at Sandilands and applaud the hard-working staff who go far beyond the call to help others. It is about time the powers that be get really serious about the mental health of the nation and stop putting it on the back-burner.

The mental state of The Bahamas needs immediate attention, and I am prepared to do my part to help.

– Ivoine W. Ingraham