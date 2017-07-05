Fake emancipation, no repatriations and dubious independence

Dear Editor,

As we prepare to celebrate our 44th independence anniversary as a nation, one must ask the salient questions: are we really independent? Was emancipation for real, or was it fake? Why didn’t our former colonial master, the United Kingdom, offer any sort of repatriation for facilitating and encouraging slavery back in the day to people in the Caribbean, and, of course, right here in The Bahamas? The UK got away, with all due respect, with the literal political genocide of generations of blacks from Africa, the mother land of all of humanity.

For hundreds of years, the UK and her colonial allies exploited the inhabitants of Africa, who were considered to be less than human and more akin to monkeys and gorillas. This was the accepted norm back in the day. Even now, there are countless individuals, white and black, who still see black people as less than human and possibly chattel. In Jim Crow America, our ancestors were either field or house Negroes.

The field Negro was obliged to work the fields on the plantations and was subjected to harsh treatment, often to the point of death. Many of the male field negroes were utilized as sexual objects by the mistress, while the females were subjected to rape and other forced sexual activities and, of course, were often impregnated with the master's child, the mulatto.

The house Negro served in the master's house, often with more comforts than field counterparts.

That division has resulted in racially charged discrimination and bias to this very day among people of color. The dark skinned individual is looked upon with disdain and suspected intentions. The lighter skinned ones, especially females, are desirable and sought after – the fabled “mango skinned”.

In politics today and society generally, the lighter your skin color, the more advantages may be available.

We of African descent have never learned how to work together within capitalistic societies. We still have abhorrence for building real and sustainable wealth, due to the historic divisions among our people, especially here in the Caribbean and The Bahamas. We were taught by missionaries in Africa and by some pastors today that wealth and capitalism are anti-Christian. It is almost as if they and their satanic allies want blacks to die poor and habitually broke, if, as they say, we are to get to Heaven. The results? A three tiered economic system that is geared to keeping aspects of colonialism in place.

In the Bahamas, we have the rich, the middle class and, of course, the poor who are always with us.

The rich comprise, in the main, entrenched white families of privilege. The middle class comprises those who earn on average $60,000 or more per year. The poor eke out a meager living on minimum wage, if they have an income source, or resort to petty crime and begging. Each level ain't checking for the next one, except in envy or greed. This is what colonialism has given us.

The so-called emancipation in 1842 was fake. The UK and its fellow colonial powers simply got tired of the negative implications of owning slaves and financing the local economy of its enslaved subjects. Apart from the economic realities, the colonial powers, in the main, professed Christianity so they did not come to be on the wrong wide of history. What did they then resolve to do? Declare that Queen Victoria wanted all of her subjects to be free. By the simple stroke of the pen, the colonial masters got rid of all of our black African forefathers and their offspring. There was no repatriation or financial parting gift. Instead of a golden handshake, we got a wooden piece of stick, and the bamboozle continues.

It was natural that the 'freed' blacks 'celebrated' Emancipation Day as if someone did us a favor. They kidnapped us from Africa; enslaved us; raped up the people dem, and cast us aside, with almost nothing, in a little dinghy boat with no sail and no engine. We've had to skull from that time to now. In another few weeks we will, again, 'celebrate' Fox Hill Day and Emancipation Day with the usual drunkenness, sexual escapades and drug-fueled, delusional behavior.

They say it is the people dem time but, since emancipation, who has really benefited from the economic spoils? The white Bahamian, with all due respect, got a heads up and a head start back in the 50s and 60s. Yes, they took some of the black house Negroes along with them, but in the main, the masses are still right where they've always been. The house Negro today comprises the black politicians; the black clergy and, for sure, the black professionals. They lord it over us, PLP and FNM, while they appear to increase their wealth and social standing overnight. We, being the passive field negro that we've always been, lap it all up while wagging our collective tails, and eventually start barking at the Moon.

We are not independent,' despite what we say, think or believe. That is a political, economic and societal pacification of the black masses: ‘Hey, bey, we're free and independent!’

These are all feel good clichés and bogus pacification medication to keep the field Negro in line and to offer other avenues of spontaneous partying and sexual abandonment, hedonistic style. You will recall the introduction of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival by the now defunct PLP. While the house Negroes were jacking us up, the naked then emperor said: 'Let them sing and dance until they drop, while we seize the economic spoils and political dictatorship’ (for that is what it has now been proven to have been).

All is not doom and gloom, however, even if it will take us another 40-odd years to get out of the mental slavery we have been thrust into these many generations. It will be messy and may have violent twists and turns, but we, as a people, will eventually, get it right. Until we do, however, we must come to the stark acceptance and realization that we were fooled into believing that we achieved emancipation and independence at the hand of our former colonial master.

The duplicity extends to the fact that the UK made billions of dollars on the backs of our black ancestors, but have yet to offer a single dollar of repatriation money or a structured portion of those billions. Whatever you do, however, enjoy the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in sobriety, moderation and thankfulness to the Almighty. To God, then, in all of these things be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.