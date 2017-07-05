PLP conducting loss assessment

Dear Editor,

"PLP Senator Fred Mitchell revealed that a Jamaican political strategy expert is in The Bahamas to analyze and report on why the PLP lost the May general election."

The Bahamian people have spoken louder than thunder for those willing to listen.

Even out of office, they cannot resist the urge to hire a non-Bahamian to answer a question which is being answered on a daily basis in the news media.

At least the Bahamian taxpayer is not paying for this one.

– JB