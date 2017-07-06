Numbering system at PMH

Dear Editor,

Have you ever been sick? I am going to go out on a limb here and say, “Of course you have!” But tell me, have you ever found your way to Princess Margaret Hospital when you were sick? The well-to-do in our country have not had the “pleasure” of visiting our premier health institution when they have experienced illness. They go to private institutions and would only go to PMH if they were presented with no other choices.

I wish that I was rich too, then I would not have to tolerate what is expected at public health facilities — and that is the overcrowding. I was at PMH with my father sometime last year to get some blood tests done for him. You should see what we had to contend with. There were scores and scores of people standing in long lines, all waiting to be processed by only 2 cashiers in the business office. At first sight the whole ordeal was overwhelming. You see, these were all sick people (I assume). And they all were forced to stand and wait their turn before they could be served (including the elderly — 65 and older). Does that seem right to you? I mean, why can’t the business office at PMH introduce some kind of civilized and organized numbering system to accommodate these sick and elderly people, who just want to return to normal, healthy living? A civilized and organized numbering system is engaged at the nearby pharmacy in the hospital. It’s right next door. Clients of the pharmacy go to the window, present their prescriptions for perusal, and then receive a number for service. These clients then take a seat in a room that has adequate seating for all who are there to pick up medications and they wait (sitting down quite comfortably) for their number to be called. Tell me, why can’t the same system be implemented at the business office? Did no one think of that yet?

I call on the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) which, as I understand it is responsible for PMH, and I also invite all Bahamians and residents alike to do likewise, demanding they establish an efficient numbering system at the business office of PMH to alleviate the pain and suffering that patients and the elderly (sometimes) have to endure while waiting to be served by having to stand in those long lines.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn