No more diplomatic gravy train for Fred Mitchell

Dear Editor,

Fred Mitchell had the temerity to lecture the Senate on the merits of globetrotting diplomacy.

Over the past five years Fred became, perhaps, the most travelled foreign minister in the Caribbean, racking up well over a quarter million first class miles each year at the people’s expense.

Fred now wants to whitewash his record. But he used a pretty specious argument to make his point that foreign ministers must travel to every meeting around the world.

He trotted out the ole chicken and egg conundrum, saying that because Bahamians are all over the world the government mustn’t follow behind them, it (meaning Fred) had to be out in front of them. In today’s diplomacy the flag follows trade, not the other way around like it used to be.

Except one would have thought that with budgets squeezed, Perry Christie and his failed PLP Cabinet would have forced Fred to give a value proposition for most, if not all, of his trips.

Trouble is, a great many of Fred’s jaunts were for vanity, pure and simple. Constantly traipsing to Los Angeles to see and be seen with Sydney Poitier was more about Fred’s ego than it was about bringing home any bacon for the Bahamian people.

By Fred’s logic, when Bahamians migrate to the far corners of the world the foreign minister has to call on them, even though they no longer pay the local taxes that underwrite his first class airfares, luxury hotel and private limousines.

On his many trips around the globe I wonder how many students he entertained in the Michelin star restaurants he frequented.

We don’t expect a tangible benefit every time the foreign minister goes to a United Nations meeting. But unless Fred was promoting tourism or banking or some other industry where we can count the direct benefits to the treasury, then surely some of Fred’s trips were simply ill-advised junkets.

Fred needs to be reminded that the chief diplomat of the country is always the prime minister, not the foreign minister. Perry Christie was just too weak a prime minister to demand accountability from anyone in his Cabinet, let alone the smooth-talking gadfly who coveted Christie’s job.

I stand with our new foreign Minister Darren Henfield, who has advised his staff to justify their need to travel in terms of a cost-benefit analysis for the country.

In places where we have ambassadors and high commissioners surely they can do the meet-and-greet in the foreign minister’s stead. And why are we always the ones on the airplane? Why not invite our foreign partners to come visit us here?

I urge Mr. Henfield to not succumb to Fred’s bait. Fred tried to spin the narrative that Henfield was entitled to luxury living on the taxpayers’ dime. If Henfield does the same then ipso facto it will bless Fred’s profligate behavior.

Our beef with Fred had to do with his outsized ego. An ego that led him to travel with a security detail. Ka-ching! With a retinue of foreign service officers to carry his briefing papers. Ka-ching! To give diplomatic passports and ambassadorial rank to all and sundry so that he could magnify the credentials of his entourage. Mega ka-ching!

The late Paul Adderley was perhaps our most frugal foreign minister. He travelled only when he had to and would get vexed if an ambassador or high commissioner sent a limo to pick him up. He would dismiss the limo and hail a cab, the very same behavior that Fred lectured Henfield against.

Mr. Adderley never worried about his safety. He ate dinner with local staff, enjoying a preference for cheap Chinese buffets because they provided value for money.

And God help the staffer who wasted the food on his plate. The food you just wasted could have purchased a text book for a little Bahamian child, Mr. Adderley would grumble.

Mr. Henfield should emulate the Adderley model of conducting our foreign affairs and abandon any temptation to follow the lavish Mitchell doctrine.

Welcome back to earth Fred.

– The Graduate