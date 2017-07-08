Part two: Philosophic rationalization for denigration of authority

Dear Editor,

Thank you for printing pt. 1: The problem of desensitization. In it we discussed the fundamental problem of Cain murdering his brother and laying the foundation for murdering of the brotherhood of man, and the connection to Bahamian society. Pt. 2 connects the saga of the “self vs. the other” and shows a new relationship between disrespect for authority and the rise of individual morality; the death of God as an authority and society’s three-fold form of governance. Trust me, I am going somewhere with this.

We live in a postmodern world. Ultimate authority is questioned. Its fundamental tenet is the individual’s sovereign right to determine right and wrong. John Dewey, Rosseau, etc. during the so-called Age of Enlightenment, proclaimed the absence of absolutes. Meaning is found in interpretation. Albert Einstein’s theory of molecular relativity became distorted and preached as moral relativity. Meaning is found not in black and white, not in directives nor commandments, but in each man’s experience. Joseph Spencer encapsulated this new phenomenon as situational ethics. Morality and meaning are exacted out of our differing experiences, differing motives. It is within man’s individual human rights and purview to be the sovereign adjudicator, the final arbiter of morality. Aristotle’s law of opposites was advanced and promulgated by Hegel, who proposed that morality and truth are bound to be found between the absolutes, between the opposites. On one hand is thesis (truth), on the other is antithesis (falsity). And brilliant Hegel authored the miracle of synthesis — the bedrock of truth. Truth is found in the middle somewhere.

As awesome, wonderful and magnificent as this renaissance-born moral theory sounds, it is anti-Scriptural and therefore an insidious attempt to replace sovereign God with sovereign man. Man now, as rational, moral, can govern himself as he situationally sees fit and morally pleases. There is no need for the Judeo-Christian system of godly governance. There is no absolute truth, no absolute moral code, no absolute God. The anti-absolutist, however, fails the self-referential test, for in stating that there are no absolutes, he makes an absolutist statement; thus he contradicts himself absolutely.

However, in God’s morally absolute theocracy there is a tri-fold system of government: the prophet the priest and the king.

The prophetic announcement, usually preceded by “Thus saith the Lord…”, sounds forth the absolute moral guide for behavior that lifts man above the morass of animalistic and anarchistic behavior. This voice thunders forth that there is an all-seeing, knowing, and loving God who designed the parameters of human conduct — enjoining man to love God and to love his neighbor as himself.

The problem with postmodern society, drowning in a cesspit of individualistic, relativistic and personally utilitarianistic and hedonistic morality, is that it cannot hear, and if it does hear, cannot accept the prophetic edict, “Thus saith the Lord”. The world is lost in either a transcendent God who is too high to be reached, a deistic God who has wound up the world like a clock and left it, or Tillich’s pantheistic God, who is too reachable, too Immanuel, too “with us”, so commonly ingrained in everything that He has lost his Godlike status and sanctity. He is so “with us”, that He is like one of us, actually just another one of us. He is either as human as we are or we are as divine as He is. Consequently, we cannot acquiesce to the prophetic authority of a “Thus saith the Lord”. We can hear more clearly, thus saith my horoscope, my dream, my doctor, science and my “thus saith” experience. When the thunderous, sovereign voice of the Lord cannot be heard above the din of our own gods, then we are doomed because of disobedience to what the absolutes intended to save us from, or deprived of the bliss that they intended us to experience.

Consequently, since we have silenced the prophet and replaced it with our own sense of the moral ought, we cannot look unto the hills from whence cometh our help. We have lost our love of ourselves and therefore for the neighbor. We are drifting in a sea of moral anarchy. As Dr. King said, it is midnight in the social and spiritual order. We have lost our sensitivities to that which improves man and have found sensitivities to that which destroys him; sensitivities more directed to market forces rather than moral forces.

The Priest’s main function is to represent the people to God. In kingdom operations, frustrations, confusions are presented before Him who sits on the throne. The modern, compromised priest finds it easier to present our concerns, our questions to God, than to present God’s instructions to man. But alas, the hands, the hearts of the priests are often stained with Abel’s blood. The priests have concerned themselves with their own welfare primarily and the flock — the community at large — secondarily. Thus the ecclesiastical challenge is its compromise to perform as priest, rather than be intimate enough with God to boldly declare the authoritative, prophetic “Thus saith the Lord”. The priests have listened to the voice of the congregation, the political powers of the day, consequently engaging in pew-driven preaching, pew-driven morality.

The king in God’s theocracy was primarily responsible for the enactment of laws, execution of justice and protection of citizens from foreign invaders. Its government was not to be the ultimate provider of economic prosperity, job creation. But Keynesian economics changed that in the last century. And so, since the government became God, it took upon itself the burden of absolute provider in all, if not most, of the citizenry’s concerns.

Now let us move closer to our initial concern about tolerance, desensitization and indifference regarding the escalation of violence.

Sometimes those in “kingly” political authority voiced or rationalized criminal and social abnormalities, but with an attempt to desensitize the community out of a sincere, but misguided, desire to quell pandemonium. This is a type of tolerance, aiming to cool passion, dissuade and calm fears — the very fear that is needed to generate uprisings to do something nationally salvific. It aims to dull the sensitivity for political reasons, but ironically creates the environment to perpetuate the very act it needs to eradicate. This is the paradox of opposites. The very act intended to save society becomes the very act that provokes criminals to destroy society.

But the conscientious guardians of society cannot allow such rationalization to succeed, to destabilize, desensitize society. Society must be shocked, indignant repudiators at the murder of one as the murder of two. Society must be dismayed at the murder of an innocent as much as the murder of a suspect out on bail. All of “we is still one family” on the micro level as well as on the macro, national level, human and divine “made in God’s image” level. Again, as Dr. King said, “a threat of injustice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere”. So tolerance of one has a subliminal way of breeding tolerance for the other. Desensitization to the one leads to desensitization to the other. So we all learn, slowly, eventually shrugging off violent criminal activity, becoming inoculated against its putrid stench in our community. Concomitant with this, we will find ourselves ignoring and inevitably tolerating and excusing crimes of lesser significance. Subsequently, and unfortunately, the Bahamian conscience becomes intoxicated with a degree of tolerance, thus accepting such atrocities as a part of the fabric of Bahamian culture. We lament, “these are the last days” and “we will always have crimes”, sadly, we quote Biblical literature to justify our tolerance.

We now anticipate the conclusion — pt. 3, which invites us to recalibrate our thinking and reinvigorate our desire to commence the process of change — the change that begins with a new sensitivity. Stay tuned.

- Dr. “B”



