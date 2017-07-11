Dear Editor,

The end of any human related affair is usually fraught with tension, remorse and regret. In extenuating circumstances there may even be a resort to physical violence and/or an emotional and mental melt down. Where the affair is between two individuals, the end is often ugly, petty and potentially toxic, especially where children and matrimonial assets are involved. In politics the rejection by the electorate is mind-blowing and one which has led to many individuals resorting to mental treatment and rehabilitation. In a church or civil society setting the rejected ones usually leave the organization in a huff and a puff, and seek to undermine, maim or, if possible, destroy the same. The end of an affair is no joke.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), which was viewed as the party of the people from its inception way back in the 1950s, was vanquished on the 10th May, 2017. From a robust, even if deluded and out of touch, government in April, 2017 within weeks it was relegated to the position of a jilted suitor or partner. Like many others i was shocked by the massive rejection of the PLP and literally the elimination of its entire Cabinet. That rejection, dearly beloved, signaled ‘the end of the affair' which the people of The Bahamas may have had with the PLP and its leadership cadre.

There will always be the armchair analyst and the bogus philosopher, but the affair is definitely over, and the rump PLP must now start all over again, despite being a wheelchaired organization, with all due respect to those who are so confined. What do we have left in the rump party? We have a former minister of transport and aviation who presided over massive financial losses, or so they say, within all of the agencies that fell under her sway. She appeared to be politically arrogant and inept in the execution of matters within her portfolio. She was barely able to hold onto Englerston. She, with all due respect, should fade into the night.

The rump party has Picewell Forbes, a political peacock of the highest order and an apparent narcissist to boot, who held on to his constituency over in Mangrove Cay, Andros. He was basically useless during his so-called representation and brought little, if any, changes to the lives of the ordinary supporters over there. Of course, if you were one who worshiped at his mini-sized altar, you were ok, to a degree. Other than that, the affair had come to an ignoble end years ago. Forbes, like so many other PLPs, was simply going through the motions. This, hopefully, will be his last term in the House of Assembly.

We have a breath of fresh air in the form of Chester Cooper (PLP-Exuma). He's intelligent, reasonably financially stable based on his public declaration, and is possessed, it would appear, with a vision plan for the PLP and the nation. He has, of course, just arrived, and he cannot and must not expect that organization to simply embrace him as a potential leader and start to sing hosannas to him. 'Hail, I Chester Cooper' might have a good ring to it, but the oligarchs within the defunct PLP will never start an affair with him or anyone else while Philip 'Brave' Davis (PLP-Cat Island) holds sway, as feeble as his control might be. Chester's time will come, but not anytime soon. In fact, if I were a betting man, I would opine that his ascension will only come after the return of the Messiah.

What about the default leader of the PLP? Philip 'Brave' Davis is a life-long friend and closer to me than many of my biological brothers and sisters. Over the decades we have traveled many smooth and sometimes bumpy roads. He was the one senior PLP leader whom I trusted 85% of the time. Shane Gibson was also one of that crew whom I always had high respect and hopes for. The now developing blame game between them does no good. Multi-million dollar contracts were issued, but Brave said that he knew nothing about them, even though his ministry signed off on them!!

This reminds me of the fiasco with Audley Hanna and BAMSI. Gibson says, or implied, that some of those suspected contracts were awarded directly by the Office of the Prime Minister (Jack Thompson is one of the permanent secretaries), and that he had ordered that some of the cleanup work be stopped. Mind you, no one paid any attention, apparently, to Gibson's directives, just as the former PM 'ignored' a cease and desist letter allegedly sent to him by Davis!! The end of the affair was just around the corner.

Davis is in a position to rebrand and rebuild the PLP, but, like we say in our wonderful nation, can one teach an old dog new tricks? Not that I am suggesting that Davis is an old dog politically speaking, but let us be realistic. He has some good traits and characteristics, I am sure, but perception and personal appearance are everything in 'retail' politics. On the 'wholesale' level Davis is able to cut it, but the millennial generation, which now comprises almost 60% of the voters, will never accept him, prima facie, as a future leader and prime minister. It is what it is. Author and novelist Graham Greene wrote a wonderful and engaging book, 'The End of the Affair', whose story line is so apt to The Bahamas of today. Read it and enjoy.

If Davis is serious, he should never have appointed Frederick Audley Mitchell and Michael Darville to the Senate. He should have, by now, rebuked Minky Isaacs for his public threat to strike the PM in his mouth and his patently stupid remarks about white Bahamians. He has yet to do so. This is an illustration of weak and 'get along' leadership. No, I am not turning against Davis, but I am sorely disappointed to see and hear the mealy-mouthed and disjointed defenses mounted by the rump opposition relative to the manner in which the gold rush administration 'jacked' (for want of a better word) us right up with no shame (pardon the pun)!!

The people of this wonderful nation have ended their long-time affair with a two-timing, politically speaking, PLP. Just when most of us thought that the 'all for me baby’ crew had gone home, the political Androsian-sized hogs streamed out of the wood works. George Orwell's 'Animal Farm' summed it up well. I saw a picture of the defeated former PM in the newspapers the other day. He did not look too good and he sounded, via his oral statements, totally out of it. He will be ok with his generous pension for life. After his demise, assuming that his wife lives longer than he, she will also receive most of his pension. They are set for life, while the masses will remain saddled with excessive national debt and an annual budget deficit which just can't seem to go down too far.

The FNM and the new PM must be careful as they fine-tune their own affair with us. The PLP was, politically speaking, two and three timing the people of this wonderful nation. The PM has already, innocently I hope, displayed a degree of annoyance and disdain for the media. He must cease and desist this sort of ‘shaving cream’ right away. Bahamians want and deserve a faithful partner, not a serial sweetheart. The affair, for the PLP, has ended and we will not go back to an unfaithful partner without genuine remorse, change in behavior and the appropriate period in the dog house. To God then, in all of these things, be the glory.

­– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.



