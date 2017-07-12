In case you didn’t know

Dear Editor,

Dear Prime Minister Minnis, I penned this letter on July 11, 2017, only hours after the country you now lead celebrated its 44th year of independence. On this day, while scrolling through a number of reports on social media, a few stories took my attention hostage, and this is primarily why I write.

The first of these reports via social media was the story of the "Moody downgrade" of the nation's economic powers to that of "junk". The second was of the overbearing increases that are continuously strapped to the backs of the already broken-spirited people by the country's electrical companies, food providers, utilities, etc. Dr. Minnis, I may not know too much about these downgrades, but I, along with other thousands of citizens, certainly am a victim of their impact.

As a born, bred and raised Bahamian, I know for a fact that The Commonwealth of the Bahamas, since ushering in its first prime minister, the late Sir Lynden Pindling, has been indebted to its people. And throughout the decades, it has continued to add drastically to that debt without even attempting to pay its dues to its citizens. In essence, what I'm saying is this: due to dishonesty and corruption by the nation's leaders – the former Christie government, being the most dishonest and corrupt – more and more economic burden has been forced on the backs of the people. And as the country's economic powers continue to decline, and things trickle from very bad to far worse, its citizens, more and more, are heavily sinking into depression, suppression and oppression.

Dr. Minnis, it is unfair for the citizens of The Bahamas to continue to be punished and drastically suffer from the corruption of politicians. It is unfair that the citizens – who have made tremendous sacrifices and have not been able to afford basic utilities; mortgages; educations for their children; proper care for their families; adequate healthcare, like my mother who died from cancer because she was not able to afford surgery, even as an employee of the government – have to pay the country's demanding VAT charges. That money was intended to take care of the nation's national debts, but it went unaccounted for by the former government.

It is unfair for hundreds of thousands of dollars to disappear from the nation's college under the former government, and no one is held responsible. It is unfair for money allocated to help feed poor suffering people at the social services department to go unaccounted for and no one is held responsible, not to mention BAMSI, the mortgage relief fund and the $1.25 billion paid in VAT (value-added taxes) under the former government. No one has been held accountable, but poor, broken, cash-strapped citizens who can barely feed themselves are given the obligation to replace that money. Dr. Minnis, if you are going to the world to speak on corruption and cracking down on it, you must first start with going after the former government and the people's money.

Mr. PM, I am a Bahamian citizen, born and raised. And due to the hardship of the country, and the oppressive leadership and governance of Mr. Perry Christie, night after night I joined many other citizens, especially young men and boys to sleep on beaches and in abandoned buildings and vehicles. More and more people are shacking up together in literal shacks, just to get by, to avoid joining thousands citizens living on the streets, while members of the former government with its former leader, Mr. Perry Christie, indulge in greed and lavishness from the people's money. This is totally not fair.

For decades, Bahamian politicians have been financially robbing and raping the country and violating the rights of the people, indulging in tremendous greed while the vast majority of the citizens suffer in extreme poverty. For decades, no one was held accountable, except for the citizens who are daily faced with the demands of high prices for very basic and minimal needs. How do you, Sir, expect the people to survive? Are they supposed to continue to live from mediocre jobs with an attached minimum wage of $5.25 when rents are $650-plus, light bills are as much as mortgages, and food and gas prices are at staggeringly high levels?

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is a small, yet powerful nation. It has natural resources that were intended to not only allow the country to sustain itself, but to also take care of its citizens. Yet, craftily, government after government after government has been selling resources to foreign entities, pocketing the money, and blatantly ignoring the suffering of the people. This is not right.

Poor, suffering Bahamians have taken their own lives and their kids' lives due to extreme suffering, oppressive conditions and national neglect. The Bahamas isn’t producing any suitable jobs. The little "job creation" that has often been talked about is ‘mop and broom, security, hotel maid work’. Mr. PM, in 2017, is this what the Commonwealth of the Bahamas is all about? Is this what the citizens of the nation can continue to look forward to? Or should they expect better and more under your leadership, rather than hollow words and slick talks? Are you a man of the poor people, as you said you were on the campaign trail, or are you simply like the rest whose intention it is to secure the financial future of yourself, friends and family while continuing to watch your citizens crash and burn?

Lastly Mr. PM; I will say that as a citizen of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, I hold you and every politician, especially those from the last 20 years fully responsible for the financial condition that the country is in. When was enough, enough? Everyone sat by and simply watching the ship go down without taking responsibility. Our country is in trouble, Mr. PM, and it needs emergency help. And everyone must do their part to collectively usher in that help emergency help.

However, that burden of responsibility cannot and should not continue to be rest on the backs of the poor, Sir, it can't. That help will also not come if you don't go hard after the former government and its leadership to hold them accountable for the people's money that has somehow, mysteriously disappeared.

Mr. PM, I'm just a simple guy from the streets of Rock Crusher and Farrington Road. I'm no one special, and you don't have to take anything that I have said to you. Like most, you can simply ignore it. But God has his way of dealing with situations, and the very stone you may neglect today, may be the one you say “Sir” to tomorrow. There is no greater honor one could have than the honor and privilege of serving country and people. That is one I would like in the future.

However, Mr. PM, you have this opportunity. You have the power and opportunity to help your people to, at least, live better lives where they don’t have to worry about having roofs over their heads, warm beds to sleep in, food and basic needs met, and educating themselves and their children. This is an honor and a privilege that you now have. Let your legacy, even if it only tells a story of you as a one-term prime minister, be of one who touched lives and helped people because it was the right thing to do, rather than stories of creed and corrupt dealings.

I am here to help you in whatever way I possibly can for the safety of my people, even if it’s only offering simple words of advice. We are Bahamians, Mr. PM, and to me, there's no greater honor than that.

– Deno P. Ellis