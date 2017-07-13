Minnis shines on CARICOM stage

Dear Editor,

Hot on the heels of his impressive domestic policy roll-out here at home, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis cut his teeth in foreign policy recently when he represented us at a turbulent, but comfortably familiar CARICOM family reunion.

In a very real sense the conference of heads of governments of the region that was held in Grenada was akin to an American-style collegiate homecoming celebration, where former students get together to celebrate a school’s existence and its accomplishments.

Probably without realizing it, Dr. Minnis, a graduate of the University of the West Indies (UWI), added to a complement of no less than nine of the 13 CARICOM heads of government who are alumni of UWI. The prime ministers of Barbados, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines as well as the president of Guyana, are all fellow UWI Pelicans (UWI’s mascot).

By all accounts, Dr. Minnis acquitted himself exceedingly well. Showing his intuitive chops, he skillfully side-stepped the current brouhaha within CARICOM over what to do about the deteriorating situation in Venezuela, or the tempest in a teacup over the parlous state of West Indies cricket.

The venue for this year’s CARICOM meeting was the serene Grand Anse Beach, the very spot where, 34 years ago, American troops landed during the U.S.-led invasion of Grenada. This hallowed ground is where Minnis decided to extend the proverbial olive branch to the now 44-year-old CARICOM.

In public, Minnis steered clear of the current skirmishes, instead taking the statesman’s high road, appealing to CARICOM’s better angels to guide the organization to its nobler true calling — serving the people of the Caribbean.

It was his call to unity that few veterans expected from the junior member of this most exclusive of Caribbean clubs. A confident Minnis mixed it up with the best of them.

Minnis sauntered into the meeting with the confidence of a man who had more political capital under his belt than most of the prime ministers assembled there.

Where some prime ministers govern with as little as a one-seat majority in their Parliaments, Minnis enjoys a comfortable working majority at home and so he could back up his talk.

He could have lectured the meeting about his electoral landslide. Or he could have bragged about Bahamian exceptionalism. But he did the opposite. He spoke to the hearts of all West Indians, reminding them what is right about CARICOM and how it is the best forum to advance a platform of Caribbean achievement and ingenuity.

More than a few heads nodded in agreement as Minnis outlined a list of things that CARICOM ought to be proud of — from sports to culture and the arts, to the vibrancy of our diversity and the passion of our people. He made us all feel privileged to be Bahamian and proud to be in the West Indies.

The West Indies doesn’t enjoy a high profile among some Bahamians until you lay out for them notable West Indian accomplishments. We are proud of the University of the West Indies for its almost 70 years of educating Bahamians.

We are proud of the peaceful assimilation into our society of literally tens of thousands of fellow West Indians. We make no apologies for the fact that if there is no Bahamian in a race, then our default position is to pull for the other West Indians over any other nationality.

Usain Bolt runs for us almost as much as he runs for Jamaica. Machel Montano and the Mighty Sparrow might as well be from here, as often as their songs get played at our parties.

Minnis batted for the home team while praising CARICOM. He proudly quoted from us. He reminded delegates of our geography. He shared with them our tourism experience. He “big up we culture” by implying that Junkanoo is an integral part of the rhythm of the Caribbean.

As a UWI man, Dr. Minnis brings a certain insight into the Caribbean. Sir Lynden Pindling spoke eloquently about CARICOM. Hubert Ingraham embraced CARICOM and engaged his colleagues. Perry Christie abrogated his CARICOM responsibilities to former Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, except for those occasions when he needed to profile or babble.

Minnis proved that, on all levels, he empathizes with the people. He brought passion. He brought style and he brought humility.

Sixty-eight years ago, as was the custom in academia, UWI adopted as its motto “Oriens Ex Occidente Lux” (Light Rising From the West).

Minnis knows a thing or two about carrying a torch. He didn’t let UWI down last week in Grenada. And he lifted us all up in the process.

– The Graduate