Can the govt get on with running this country?

Dear Editor,

Everyday there are 'revelations' in the newspapers of mismanagement, probable criminal acts and/or arrests of MPs of the former administration. But to date I have seen nothing substantive, not in terms of policy decisions or uncovering criminal acts. We, the Bahamian people, know that the former government messed things up, that's why we have a new government!

Can the government please get on with the business of running this country properly while investigating potential acts of criminality, or is there a problem doing both things at once? After substantive evidence is produced, let the law takes its course. I am already tired of hearing the incessant whining of certain ministers concerning what the former government did or did not do.

There are issues of far greater concern.

What plans does the government have to reduce unemployment in The Bahamas? Has the government realized yet that it might be able to increase employment among Bahamians if immigrants working in this country illegally were repatriated?

Does the government still plan to borrow $722 million? How does it intend to pay it back and reduce the National debt? Can the present government advise the population of how much it has collected in VAT so far and how those proceeds will be spent?

Does the government intend to increase VAT rates or impose another form of taxation to raise revenue?

Most of this country's tourism product is under Chinese influence, how does the government intend to act in the best interest of Bahamians?

Does the government really intend to expand the services of NHI even though they do not know how they will pay for it?

When can we expect the prime minister to begin to enforce the death penalty?

These are only a few of the important issues that need to be addressed. I won't even touch the numbers issue.

Already the new administration seems to flounder, the goodwill capital they inherited almost spent. On the campaign trail the FNM said they had a plan. It’s time to put up or shut up.

Get down to doing the people’s business.

– JB