Get serious about hurricane preparation

Dear Editor,

Since June 1, efforts have been made to sensitize the public about the seriousness of a disaster striking The Bahamas. Hurricane preparedness has been stressed, because if we as a people are better prepared, the blow could be lessened.

Bahamians are a stubborn people. We measure the severity of the next hurricane from other experiences. The most recent Hurricane Matthew was more than enough to show just how devastating a hurricane can be.

To the people who want to survive a hurricane, I suggest, if you haven't already done so, that you start making the effort of seeing how you would secure your homes. Trying to do these things in high winds, when the tropical depression has been upgraded to tropical storm, may be cutting it too close. The reality is that there is no set time on how quickly a tropical storm may be further upgraded to a hurricane, or if it would be a Category 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5 storm.

We must not gamble based on the way we did things before, because we do not control the progression.

Wisdom would scream that the costs of supplies now are more affordable than when a hurricane is closer. We all know that merchants use the urgency to “gouge”; plus, if we plan properly, we would be able to spread the cost over a period of weeks, rather than having to cough up hundreds in days, which in many cases we simply do not have.

Identify and start practicing with your family how to get to the hurricane shelters and clinics in the immediate vicinity, so that when pandemonium breaks out you are not left “out in the cold”.

The necessities, like batteries, radios and medical supplies, should be attained now. As time progresses, stocking up on nonperishable items will lessen the burden, cost and chaos.

Finally, pay extreme attention to all of the messages that are being disseminated by the MET Office, NEMA, Red Cross, police and other agencies. These are the people who know what, when, how and why better than anyone else and should always be taken seriously.

Family Islands must be brought up to scratch to ensure that this information is shared in real time.

If Matthew was any indication of how dangerous a storm can be, then please let us govern ourselves accordingly. Luckily, we were spared and no lives were lost, but we must not take that for granted.

A word to the wise is sufficient.

– Ivoine W. Ingraham.