The availability of bathrooms

Dear Editor,

Have you ever had occasion to walk downtown? Of course you have! Have you ever eaten in any of the restaurants downtown? I suspect that you have, and when you were finished with your meal or even before you started your meal, you wanted to visit the restroom to wash up. Has that ever happened to you, Editor?

Probably 100 percent of the restaurants that you visited had a restroom available to its patrons. But, Editor, suppose you wanted to use the facilities and you were not a patron of the restaurant? Could you do that? Would you believe that I have never tried, as many times as I have been on Bay Street?

I only go into the popular fast food restaurants downtown. I have seen occasions when they even discouraged people from using the facilities if they were not going to buy anything. I guess management got tired of people only using their restaurants as a bathroom. Believe it or not, Editor, I can understand that.

But what other choice do we have, as the general public (including tourists), when deciding where we should go when nature calls? I do know that there is a public bathroom located in the straw market downtown; and it is kept very well (at least the few times I had to use it). However, Editor, should that bathroom be the only place that residents and our visitors can use? In my humble opinion, it should not. What I propose is to cause legislation to be brought to Parliament that would have the effect of mandating that all restaurants, offices and businesses downtown and throughout The Bahamas make their restrooms available for use to the general public for a nominal fee (say 25 cents), or free (if the businesses want to). The purpose behind this legislation is to discourage public urination (and public defecation) by Bahamians, residents and tourists throughout the islands.

Tell me, Editor, do you think that this legislation has any chance of making it through Parliament? I hope so, because I would like to know that I have choices on this island (especially downtown) some time in the future when I have to relieve myself.

Thank you for your time, and space in your newspaper.

– Marvin G. Lightbourn