School maintenance

Dear Editor,

First I would like to point out the fact that it is really sad to see that schools are allowed to end up in a rundown state over time and when the summer rolls around; there is this large amount of funds that has to be allocated by the government to cover cost of the repairs which in my opinion is utter nonsense which both administrations are guilty of.

In my humble opinion a system should be put in place for all government schools to require teachers to report any faults in their class rooms to the principal and the person responsible for the yard could report exterior problems also, and this information could be passed on to the Ministry of Works by the principal for them to carry out the needed repairs. This will result in the Ministry putting a system in place for these matters to be dealt with on weekends, and this would cause the schools to be always be on point.

Regular up keep makes prevention better than cure and the overtime pay the Ministry of Works staff would have to be paid will be far less than the millions that has to be allocated because of the deterioration that is accumulated over the long period of neglect, which is the norm not only with schools, but government buildings on the whole.

Because schools are closed it does not mean the yard has to be left in an over grown state and landscaping is not done until school is about to open. There again the persons given the job have to work twice as hard because of the over grown state. Schools should be maintained year round, not ever summer because the deterioration makes it too costly.

I trust that the Minister would take my suggestion for the maintenance of our schools under consideration moving forward, and it’s no secret that government buildings in the Bahamas on the whole are all allowed to end up in a rundown state, before they are maintained instead of an ongoing maintenance program.

– Derek B. Russell Sr.

Freeport, Grand Bahama