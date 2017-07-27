Party actions were indefensible and reprehensible to The Bahamas’ future



Published: Jul 27, 2017

Dear Editor, The former PLP government’s actions will have a lasting impact on the minds of the Bahamian people; of its mismanagement of the economy, crimes, unemployment and increasing the debt through spending. There is no possible explanation to defend the actions and record of the devastation done by the PLP government under the leadership of Perry Christie, who, in The Bahamas’ political history, will be remembered as the worst prime minister ever and the first to be rejected by the people he represented for 40 years in Parliament. The worst defeat ever took place on May 10, 2017, when former sitting Prime Minister Perry Christie and his PLP government were rejected by the Bahamian people, who wanted a new, fresh start for a better Bahamas with Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and the FNM government. Many thanks to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of The Bahamas and the FNM government for endorsing the implementation of anti-corruption legislation in The Bahamas. May God bless the Bahamian people, FNM government and The Bahamas. – Pedro Smith Add comment