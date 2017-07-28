Texting costs lives

Dear Editor,

The most mysterious phenomenon of all times is the proliferation and saturation of the use of cell phones. Everyone has several. Children as young as two are playing games on the cell phone or iPad.

We have become a slave to the phone, paralyzing us from being able to function without it.

When people are texting, the whole world could come to an end, and they would not raise their heads until they are finished. A pedestrian was almost hit by a speeding bus because she refused to discontinue staring at her cell while crossing the street.

People are even risking their jobs by using the phone, when they should be giving an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay. They are frantic if they are not allowed to use it, giving family concerns as an excuse for why they should have it on them at all times.

More progressive establishments completely restrict staff from using cell phones while on duty. Of course, break time and lunch are permissible.

But the most dangerous use of cell phones is while driving. The police either don't care or cannot see the seriousness of the consequences. Too many accidents or near accidents putting lives and innocent children at risk are happening all too often.

The laws are not strong enough, or the police just are not vigilant enough to enforce them, to prevent lives from being lost.

It is time for the laws to be stiffened to prevent or deter anyone from attempting to use a phone while driving. Bus drivers filled to capacity are using their phones texting. This cannot be right.

The seriousness probably would not be realized until someone is killed, or a bus crashes, endangering the lives of many.

Since lives are invaluable, there is no reason why the fine could not be raised to $5,000 for anyone caught texting while driving. No explanation should be accepted because it dangerous. I know the suggested fine is lenient, but I am sure the message would be received better.

Deviating slightly, the police must get serious about monitoring the wanton behavior of bus drivers, who simply they do as they wish. They overtake anywhere, drive on the sidewalk, in people’s yards, take shortcuts across parking lots, go off their routes and disobey the rules of the road, stopping on corners and hills, blocking other motorists and creating another lane where non existed. When is the law going to begin to be administered on the roads?

Sadly, some of the passengers on the bus many times are police officers, who could care less. The slackness must stop, and now is a great time to start.

– Ivoine W. Ingraham