Cultural consultant Ian Poitier

Dear Editor,

I was interested to read, in the letters section of the July 25, 2017 edition of your newspaper, continued comment on the compensation received by Ian Poitier as cultural consultant to the government of The Bahamas during the previous administration. May I add my voice to the conversation?

Mr. Poitier served as chair on the board of directors of Clifton Heritage Authority from 2014 through 2017. During that time I served as his deputy. Prior to that time, I had already served on the board in various capacities for some five years. Speaking from this vantage point of familiarity with the responsibilities and challenges associated with the governance of Clifton, let me say that Mr. Poitier’s performance as chairman was simply stellar. He was hard-working, informed, patient, resourceful, wise, collaborative and committed, all in exceptional measure. The momentum that Clifton was developing – interrupted only by the impact of Hurricane Matthew upon Clifton Heritage National Park – was a reflection of the work of the whole Clifton team but also of Mr. Poitier’s board leadership. If what I observed of his performance is any indication of how he performed in his other public roles during the last administration, he fully earned his compensation package.

And if I should have the opportunity to work with Mr. Poitier in any capacity in the future I would be honored to do so, because of what I witnessed of his integrity, decency, kindness, discipline, work ethic and passion for building not himself but, instead, all of us.

– Tracey Thompson