The reality Of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival

Dear Editor,

Some Bahamians, politicians and others have taken somebody’s musical culture, carnival, and put money into it. Over the past 40-plus years, politicians and other Bahamian cultural leaders have failed and continued to fail miserably at spending money on Junkanoo, a Bahamian cultural expression.

What are Bahamians to do? What will we do? Do we know that our Junkanoo is a kaleidoscope of color, sound and dance? Will we sit idly by? Do we like ourselves as Bahamians? Is our Bahamian Junkanoo cultural expression being smothered in carnival? Are we fooling around with what we know, and what we don’t know? Are we merely going through the motions? Will our politicians spend and invest our Bahamian money on our Junkanoo? Do we remember Bahamians and The Bahamas? Is carnival ours?

Our Bahamian Junkanoo cultural expression does not need to be juxtaposed with carnival to be more marketable had the dollar investment been spent in the significant way.

Let “passionate” Bahamians from all walks of Bahamian life, inclusive of the political directorate, commence “now” to invest time, talents and treasures big time in our Bahamian Junkanoo cultural expression. Junkanoo is a winner every time.

– Gregory W. Strachan