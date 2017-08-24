Insufficient punishment for viral video officers

Dear Editor,

When I heard the news about the punishment that was handed down to the two police officers who were caught on video drinking on the job, I was absolutely outraged. This was literally a smack on the wrist.

Anybody whose head is not buried in the sand knows that this has been a problem for a long time now. The commissioner had the opportunity to send a clear message that this kind of behavior would not be tolerated. The precedent has now been set. How could he fire any officer in the future for this same infraction? They would have a good case to argue that they are not being treated fairly.

Police should be held to the highest standard and letting these officers off so easily has lowered the bar.

Has the moral fabric of our society decayed so badly that these sorts of behaviors are dismissed as no big deal? All right-thinking citizens should be outraged at this.

With all due respect, I think the commissioner dropped the ball on this one.

– Outraged Citizen