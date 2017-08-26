Dear Editor,

Philip Brave Davis (PLP-Cat Island), leader of the opposition, did not heed my advice which I gave him two years ago to move to depose the former Prime Minister Perry Christie as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party. Christie had gotten too arrogant and completely lost touch with reality, in my view. He had emerged after decades in frontline politics as the maximum leader and master of all that he surveyed. The rest is history.

Brave must have been too scared to sacrifice his non-constitutional role as deputy prime minister. It is a given that had he, a sitting Cabinet minister, gone against Christie for the leadership post that he (Brave) would have been summarily dismissed from his offices without hesitation by PGC. He might also have been too timid and possibly unsure of his leadership abilities.

I am not sure which one it is, but Brave has now been given a stellar and one-time opportunity to become the leader of the PLP, rebuild it in his own image and then aggressively oppose those policies or lack of them by the Minnis administration.

In attempting to do these things, however, Brave must reorganize the marketing and public relations apparatus of the PLP. No, I am not available for any post within the PLP. I am prepared to continue to politically support him once he makes sense. Individuals and loose lips like Freddie Mitchell, Bradley “Irrelevant” Roberts and some of the other baggage attached to the rump of the rump PLP must be silenced to the point where they should not appear to be making policy decisions for the party.

Brave will have to find a way and find it soon, to break out of the political prison to which PGC consigned him during his entire tenure as the celebrated, if emasculated, deputy prime minister, minister of works and, of course, Urban Renewal. It is the latter entity which could cause Brave nightmares of the highest order. It is alleged that Urban Renewal was used as a political tool by the PLP.

Now, how Brave will break out from the net which shrouded the entire PLP administration a few short months ago is going to be problematic. He will need all of the help he can get. Yes, I remain strong with Brave, but I distance myself from the antics and bad governance of the final (praise the Lord) administration by PGC.

The PLP must come to grips with reality and Brave must make a guest appearance on The Real Deal, hosted by me, on or before the end of this month (August). If he fails or refuses to do so, he will be on his own.

To God then, in all things, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie Jr.



