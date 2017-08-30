The PLP’s outstanding GB legacy

Dear Editor,

I shall be grateful if you will be kind enough to allow me just a little space to comment on the “outstanding” Grand Bahama achievements of the PLP during its recently ended administration.

On Saturday past I attended the burial service of a dear friend at the Smith’s Point cemetery. I got to observe first-hand work taking place on the community’s sea wall, work that should have been completed ahead of the 2017 hurricane season. Construction of the sea wall, regrettably, was still very much “outstanding”. Moreover, the entire length of the proposed sea wall was excavated many months ago and resulted in erosion under the remaining roadway, leaving the community far more exposed to possible cyclone activity than would otherwise have been the case. Completion of the sea wall by a new contractor is now projected for early 2018.

The headline in the local newspaper cried out “Early 2018 completion date for Fishing Hole Bridge”. Residents in the west were elated when construction of the bridge was announced. Finally, an escape path across the flood-prone Fishing Hole Road. Sadly, this was another “outstanding” significant project that ought to have been completed ahead of the 2017 hurricane season.

I somewhat regularly get to drive pass the newly constructed Freeport fire station, which cursorily appears to have been completed. Strangely, though, given the former prime minister’s penchant for ground-breaking and opening ceremonies, the fire station was not opened prior to the May general elections. It may well be, as sip-sip has it, that something at the station is quite amiss and significant additional work will have to be done before the facility can be put to its intended use – another “outstanding” significant project.

And then there’s the new school in the west. One would have thought this project would have been the Christie government’s crowning achievement – an attempt to remove the blight of not having built a single school during its two, non-consecutive, five-year terms as the government of the Bahamas and an opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to education and to truly believing in Bahamians. Alas, while a tentative name has been preemptively assigned to the facility, its construction remains “outstanding”.

A new government building in the west? Hold strain, I don’t believe it! Construction of this project also remains very much “outstanding”.

The Christie government, rather than providing much-needed beds at the Rand, opted to construct a new cafeteria. Once again, construction of the cafeteria remains – you guessed it – “outstanding”.

A rather “outstanding” Grand Bahama legacy has indeed been left by the Christie government.

– Michael R. Moss