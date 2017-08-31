Dear Editor,

As a former life-long supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and one who considers himself a progressive/conservative, I was happy that the party and its then cadre of insensitive and arrogant leaders were swept from office in May of this year.

The massive electoral defeat caused two things. First and foremost, those men and women who had emerged as literal tin gods, iron men and coconut-leaning damsels within the party at large, and the nation on the whole, were booted from office big time. Secondly, the Free National Movement (FNM) was clamoring for years to be given the opportunity to govern our wonderful nation again.

The PLP will now have the chance to regroup, rebuild and, of course, prepare itself to resume governance in 2022 (a good four-ball for today in all houses).

I note that Philip Brave Davis (PLP-Cat Island) has attracted a leadership challenger in the person of the former Minister of Transport and Aviation, Glenys Hanna-Martin (PLP-Englerston). No doubt, at least one more deluded individual will creep out of the fabled woodwork. This is all good for democracy. Mind you, they will all be handily defeated by Brave whose time has come to lead the New PLP into the 2020 general election. It is as simple as that.

In the book of Ezekiel, chapter 37, it is written: “Can these dry bones live again?” That, fellow Bahamians, is the question which we might well ask about the PLP as it is today.

Yes. The PLP is capable of coming back from the valley of Jehoshaphat. The dry bones will, under the progressive leadership of Brave, live again. It will not be an automatic cake walk and the party must raise its standards to acceptable levels. Individuals who are holding the party hostage by their outdated utterances and antics must be jettisoned as soon as practical.

Leadership is not a trifling thing and no one in the New PLP must be deluded into believing the contrary. Brave is not running against anyone. What he is running for is an opportunity to fully serve the people of our wonderful nation as prime minister. He is focused, tried and proven. No scandal has ever been directly attached to him in his public capacity, unlike some of those who will seek, in vain, to challenge him. Those who are PLPs and wish the party well must take stock of who and what is being offered to the electorate.

It does not really matter if the PLP remains in opposition for the next few years. In fact, the PLP and its incoming leader will have a stellar opportunity to rebuild and re-brand the organization, which is more of a movement than anything else.

I totally support Brave and look forward to a clean sweep of the party once he is elected leader. The party cannot continue to conduct business as usual. There must also be no official resistance to the Minnis administration except on solid and legal ground.

To God then, in all things, even with these dry bones, be the glory.

– Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.