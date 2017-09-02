Stop exploiting children

Dear Editor,

I write this open letter to the people and government of The Bahamas as a concerned parent and citizen.

It seems to have become a norm by many major and not so big companies in The Bahamas to blatantly exploit poor Bahamian children by using their state of poverty for financial advertising gain.

This practice is accomplished by parading them through the streets as human billboards by giving them backpacks with massive company logos printed on the bags. I cry shame on these types of disgusting socioeconomic behavior in our country and I demand that it stops immediately.

We demand that this practice of exploitation of our children stops otherwise there needs to be a massive boycott of any and all businesses that continue to exploit our young children as human billboards for profit.

This practice must not be tolerated by social or civic organizations or the government of The Bahamas, period.

I am hereby calling on all social, civic and religious organizations to support me in an effort to bring this child labor exploitation of human billboards to an end. Enough is enough.

– James Edwards



