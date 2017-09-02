A needed banking solution

Dear Editor,

Please allow me space in your newspaper to share something that is happening to three former residents who I know living in three different countries.

All three former residents have been clients of RBC for a combined 55-plus years. All three former residents have their NIB pension payments paid into their respective RBC accounts. However, since early 2017, RBC updated their client card to a debit card. This is great for people who live in The Bahamas, however, for the three people I am writing on behalf of, they have not been able to access their local RBC accounts for nearly six months now. One of these former residents lives on a basic monthly budget of $1,000 per month and relies heavily on the additional income from NIB to survive.

This is a grave concern for former residents living outside of The Bahamas who cannot access their RBC accounts, which was so easily done in the past.

Hopefully somebody in upper level management at RBC will have read this letter and will formulate procedures as to how the three former residents and others in the same situation will be able to have full access to their funds.

I, too, am approaching the age of 65 and might one day find myself in the same situation.



– Kim Smith



