Being ready for Irma

Hurricane Irma is a category four storm. It is a life-threatening storm, and it is getting closer to The Bahamas.

We Bahamians should make sure we are prepared on all islands. We've been hit over consecutive years. We all see the potential damage. Many people haven't recovered yet from Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

Make sure you do all of your preparations. Watch the reports from the Department of Meteorology here in The Bahamas and the Weather Channel, out of the U.S.

Not being prepared and being slack could cost you your life. Devastating storms can kill. Remember that Bahamians died in Hurricane Andrew.

As hot as it is, and as warm as the water is, I wouldn't be surprised if this storm strengthens more. If you need to stay in a shelter, do so. Prepare now for it.

We all hope the storm passes us, but hope doesn't affect the direction of storms. Be ready.

– Darwin R. Luther